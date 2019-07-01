9th Senate Will Work On Amended NDIC Act, Says Lawan

The Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan has said the ninth assembly will immediately commence work on the amended Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) Act, 2006 afresh as the work earlier done by the 8th Senate had lapsed with the expiration of that Assembly.

Lawan made the promise in response to the plea of the managing director and chief executive officer of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Umaru Ibrahim, the speedy passage of the NDIC Act, 2006 (as amended) currently before the National Assembly.

Speaking during a courtesy call to his office by the management of the NDIC, Lawan noted the importance of the Bill, assuring the management of the Corporation that the 9th Senate would give the bill the accelerated consideration it deserved.

The Senate President noted the importance of the Corporation as an institution that ensured the safety and soundness of the banking system in Nigeria through the protection of depositors and acknowledged that it had done quite well in the discharge of its mandate over the years.

He assured the management that the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, when constituted, would work closely and assiduously with Management to ensure the protection of citizens against adverse activities in the banking sector.

The NDIC managing director had congratulated the Senate President on his election, along with the returning and first time Senators on their victory at the polls. He stated the resolve of the Corporation to work closely with the Senate leadership and the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions to ensure a stable banking system which is critical to the stability of the nation’s financial system.

Ibrahim recalled that in the past, the Corporation had worked with the Senate on the Bill to Amend the NDIC Act 2006 through the holding of seminars, workshops and active participation in public hearings, stating that the Senate of the 8th Assembly was unable to pass the Bill unlike the House of Representatives which accorded the process the priority it deserved. He appealed to the Senate, under its present leadership, to pass the Bill in earnest in view of its importance to the stability of the financial system.