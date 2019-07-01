Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Abia Ex-DG Salutes PMB, APC

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Abia state Deputy Governor, Chris Akomas has saluted President Muhammadu Buhari for his nomination and inauguration as the Federal Commissioner representing the state in the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

 

Akomas stated this in a press statement issued and signed by him which was obtained by LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the Abia state capital extending appreciation also to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the appointment.

He said, “Equally, I send my heartfelt appreciation to my supporters, political associates, friends and well wishers for their felicitations and congratulatory messages over my recent inauguration,” said the former deputy governor.

He expressed gratitude to the National Assembly for processing the nomination and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for congratulating him on the appointment and invitating him to work together with his administration.

His words, “I welcome this request in the interest of all Nigerians, especially the interest of our state. We sure need effective collaboration and cooperation of all for the progressive growth, development, and well being of our people.”

Continuing, he said he used the opportunity to assure all that the appointment is not about him as a person, but the generality of the citizens of the country especially the state, and indeed the collective good and wellbeing of all.

“Therefore the opportunity offered me shall be utilized through  effective  synergy with the chairman and members of the RMAFC as well as relevant bodies to actualize the national strategic economic development goals,” he noted.

Akomas said he trusts that his experiences in the public, private, and international development sectors at several capacities will be usefully applied to the job “for the success of our country in my duty as a worthy citizen and representative of the state.”

Similarly, the governor has congratulated the former second citizen of the state for the appointment, describing him as an experienced public servant who has served the government and people of the state in several capacities including commissionership.

In a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Barrister Onyebuchi Ememanka said Ikpeazu is confident that Akomas will use the position to draw the attention of the federal government to the financial challenges of the state.

“Governor Ikpeazu, on behalf of his family, government and people of Abia State prays the good Lord to grant Comrade Akomas good health and resounding success in this new national assignment,” according to the CPS.

 

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Abia Ex-DG Salutes PMB, APC

Former Abia state Deputy Governor, Chris Akomas has saluted President Muhammadu Buhari for his nomination and inauguration as the Federal...
NEWS1 min ago

Kellogg Commended For Touching Lives Of Nigerian Child

Kellogg Tolaram Nigeria, makers of breakfast cereal, has been commended for touching the lives of the ordinary Nigerian child. Speaking...
NEWS2 mins ago

Bayelsa Recorded 90,000 Births In 2018, Says NPC Commisioner

The National Population Commission (NPC) in Bayelsa on Monday said that the commission registered 90,000 births in the state in...
NEWS3 mins ago

Oml 25: Host Communities Denies Agreeing To Gmou Shell For Platform’s Reopening

The host communities of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 25, Belema, Offoin-Ama and Ingeje communities in Kula Kingdom of Akuku-Toru local...
POLITICS5 mins ago

Senate To Review Of Public Procurement Act – Lawan

The President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan on Monday said the nation’s public procurement procedures was short of world...
NEWS15 mins ago

Building: Experts Task Operators On New Technologies

The Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE), Lagos Chapter, on Monday urged operators in the building construction industry to continually...
NEWS46 mins ago

Cultism: Edo Govt Reopens Akenzua, Ihogbe Secondary Schools In Benin

The Edo Government on Monday in Benin ordered the reopening and immediate commencement of academic activities at the Akenzua and...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: