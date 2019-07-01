Abia Ex-DG Salutes PMB, APC

Former Abia state Deputy Governor, Chris Akomas has saluted President Muhammadu Buhari for his nomination and inauguration as the Federal Commissioner representing the state in the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Akomas stated this in a press statement issued and signed by him which was obtained by LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the Abia state capital extending appreciation also to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the appointment.

He said, “Equally, I send my heartfelt appreciation to my supporters, political associates, friends and well wishers for their felicitations and congratulatory messages over my recent inauguration,” said the former deputy governor.

He expressed gratitude to the National Assembly for processing the nomination and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for congratulating him on the appointment and invitating him to work together with his administration.

His words, “I welcome this request in the interest of all Nigerians, especially the interest of our state. We sure need effective collaboration and cooperation of all for the progressive growth, development, and well being of our people.”

Continuing, he said he used the opportunity to assure all that the appointment is not about him as a person, but the generality of the citizens of the country especially the state, and indeed the collective good and wellbeing of all.

“Therefore the opportunity offered me shall be utilized through effective synergy with the chairman and members of the RMAFC as well as relevant bodies to actualize the national strategic economic development goals,” he noted.

Akomas said he trusts that his experiences in the public, private, and international development sectors at several capacities will be usefully applied to the job “for the success of our country in my duty as a worthy citizen and representative of the state.”

Similarly, the governor has congratulated the former second citizen of the state for the appointment, describing him as an experienced public servant who has served the government and people of the state in several capacities including commissionership.

In a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Barrister Onyebuchi Ememanka said Ikpeazu is confident that Akomas will use the position to draw the attention of the federal government to the financial challenges of the state.

“Governor Ikpeazu, on behalf of his family, government and people of Abia State prays the good Lord to grant Comrade Akomas good health and resounding success in this new national assignment,” according to the CPS.