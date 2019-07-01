POLITICS
Ahmadu Ali’s Son Joins Kogi Governorship Race
A businessman and member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Nasirudeen Ali, says Kogi State deserves a different approach to governance, hence his decision to contest the state’s governorship position.
Nasirudeen, who is a son of a one-time national chairman of the PDP, Dr. Ahmadu Ali, said it was time for Kogi youths to take charge of affairs in the Confluence State and show their capabilities to deliver on campaign promises against the backdrop of their being sidelined in the nation’s politics.
The young politician, who made his intention known yesterday while interacting with journalists in Abuja, bemoaned the under-development of the state capital city, Lokoja, which used to be the first capital of the pre-independent Nigeria, compared to present state of Lagos and Abuja cities.
“You know as an Igala Prince, I think it is time we look beyond the tribalism of the state. We should rather look at the common interests of the state, forgetting our tribal sentiments.
“As long as it is in the best interest of the state, we should all come out and do the best for our people. I feel that in the African and Nigerian politics, the youths have been sidelined by the money bags. If you can’t bring out money, you can’t become governor. But it is not about that,” Ali said.
He added that that the current state of Kogi is a reflection of its present crop of leaders, who, according to him, have no interest of the state at heart.
He noted that he had initiated a developmental stride by establishing the first Gold processing refinery in Okun land of the state for the past nine years, a credential he claimed none of the governorship aspirants in the state possesses.
