Alleged Homicide: Court Remands 2 Friends In Prison Custody

Published

1 min ago

on

An FCT High Court on Monday ordered that two friends, be remanded in prison custody over alleged culpable homicide.

 

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, charged Chekube Okonkwo,26, and Ifeanyi Eze,32, on two counts of conspiracy and culpable homicide.

 

Justice Silvanus Oriji, who gave the order, adjourned the case until  Sept. 26 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinyere Moneme, told the court that the alleged offence was committed on June 21, 2016.

 

Moneme, alleged that the defendants on the said date conspired and killed one Obinna Nwakpo of Apo village.

 

She alleged that the defendants inflicted grievous injuries on the deceased with an axe and a cutlass.

 

The offemce, she said,contravened the  provisions of sections 97 and 221 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. (NAN)

