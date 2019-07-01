METRO
Alleged Homicide: Court Remands 2 Friends In Prison Custody
An FCT High Court on Monday ordered that two friends, be remanded in prison custody over alleged culpable homicide.
The Commissioner of Police, FCT, charged Chekube Okonkwo,26, and Ifeanyi Eze,32, on two counts of conspiracy and culpable homicide.
Justice Silvanus Oriji, who gave the order, adjourned the case until Sept. 26 for hearing.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinyere Moneme, told the court that the alleged offence was committed on June 21, 2016.
Moneme, alleged that the defendants on the said date conspired and killed one Obinna Nwakpo of Apo village.
She alleged that the defendants inflicted grievous injuries on the deceased with an axe and a cutlass.
The offemce, she said,contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 221 of the Penal Code.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. (NAN)
MOST READ
Alleged Homicide: Court Remands 2 Friends In Prison Custody
An FCT High Court on Monday ordered that two friends, be remanded in prison custody over alleged culpable homicide. ...
Hong Kong: Police And Protesters Clash On Handover Anniversary
Protesters in Hong Kong have damaged and breached part of the government’s Legislative Council (LegCo) building. Thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators...
“I have caught my husband with women on our bed, dissolve our marriage,” woman begs court
A housewife, Mrs Edith Obieme, told an Igando Customary Court on Monday in Lagos to dissolve her marriage to Kingsley...
2019 Hajj: Kwara Pilgrims Board Inoculates Over 2,000 Intending Pilgrims
The Kwara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Monday, concluded the inoculation and medical screening for over 2,000 intending pilgrims travelling...
EU Leaders Suspend Talks On Top Jobs
An European Union summit has been suspended after national leaders failed to reach agreement during 20 hours of talks on...
Applicant In Court For Beating Neighbour To Pulp
An applicant, Sunday Ola, who allegedly beat up his neighbour to a pulp, on Monday appeared in a Grade I Area...
Court Fixes July 17 To Hear N100m Suit Filed Against CCECC By Member Of Staff
The National Industrial Court on Monday fixed July 17, to hear pending applications in a suit filed by a staff...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS17 hours ago
Catholic Church Attack: Three Suspects Arrested As Kaduna Govt Orders Investigation
- NEWS23 hours ago
Return My Virginity If You Want Divorce, Wife Tells Husband
- NEWS23 hours ago
Wole Soyinka Didn’t Respect Elders In His Own Days – Seun Kuti
- NEWS17 hours ago
Ruga Settlements Not Only For Fulani Herders- Presidency
- NEWS7 hours ago
Governor Tambuwal Leads As Okowa, Wike, Ikpeazu, Fayemi, Abubakar In Close Race For 2019 Peace Achievers Awards
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Repentant Bandits Surrender 216 Rifles In Zamfara
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Intense Lobbying For House Leader As Reps Resume Tomorrow
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Blame Obaseki For APC Crisis In Edo – Osagie