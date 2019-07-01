Connect with us
Amnesty Office Partners NBTI To Boost Food Production

Published

1 min ago

on

Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) is partnering with National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) to improve quality and certification of agricultural products of its beneficiaries to boost food production.

Mr Murphy Ganagana, Special Assistant on Media to the Coordinator, PAP, Prof. Charles Dokubo disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Ganagana, this is sequel to an approval granted the Amnesty Programme by the Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, to use its incubation centres.

He said 23 technology incubation centres were allocated to Amnesty programme by NBTI for cluster manufacturing by beneficiaries of the Programme, who had been trained and empowered in the agriculture and allied sector.

He added that this partnership would be beneficial to its candidates trained on production of rice, garri, plantain-flour, plantain-chips, chin-chin, smoked fish, chicken, snail, fruit juice and cosmetics, among others.

“The centres will be used by beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme trained and empowered in the agricultural sector to produce their products for the purpose of obtaining NAFDAC registration numbers,” he said.

Ganagana said that NAFDAC approval of the beneficiaries’ products would enhance quality and acceptability of the products in the market.

He further said that these 23 NBTI technology incubation centres were located in Edo, Abia, Imo, Ondo, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Delta states.

“Apart from the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the NBTI, the Amnesty Programme Small Business Support Desk will ensure that all graduates of its vocational training centres trained on production of NAFDAC regulated products are registered for safety, efficacy, distribution and sale of their products.

“The desk will foster greater understanding of NAFDAC registration procedures and also serve as point of enquiry for clients on regulatory issues.

“It will also assist in conducting good manufacturing practice inspection of factories to ensure that products are produced in accordance with international standards,” he said.

