Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

APC chieftain advises Buhari to appoint competent ministers 

Published

1 min ago

on

Alhaji Yahaya Sani, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger, on Monday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint competant and qualified persons as ministers to ensure smooth implementation of the Next Level agenda.

Sani made the call in an interview with Newsmen in Minna on Monday.

He said that the President should scout for well grounded technocrats with clear vision of effecting changes that would enhance national growth and development.

“Mr President should assign portfolios to ministers that relate to areas of their specifilazattion so that they can be relevant and produce the required results for optimal political growth of our country”, he said.

He explained that meaningful political growth will only be possible if qualified and committed Nigerians are appointed to drive government  policies and programmes.

“We have the require qualified manpower ready to contribute positively  towards our nation building”, he said.

On security, Sani urged Nigerians to compliment the efforts of security  agencies by exposing  those behind kidnapping and armed banditry in their midst.

He said that it was only by so doing that criminal elements in the society would be flushed out and prosecuted.

He  noted that no society would develop if it failed to support security agencies with required information to aid in apprehending criminals.

” Kidnapping and armed banditry has been the major challenges facing the people  especially  along federal highways,” he said, and counseled Nigerians to be security-conscious and always alert on the happenings in their environment.

Sani lauded security agencies for their sacrifices and efforts at addressing the security challenges in the country and called on the Federal  Government to  provide them with modern facilities to restore peace in the country. ( NAN)

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

APC chieftain advises Buhari to appoint competent ministers 

Alhaji Yahaya Sani, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger, on Monday called on President Muhammadu Buhari...
NEWS1 min ago

‘Umuahia Sanitation Is Collective Responsibility’

Sanitation of Umuahia, the Abia state capital and its environs is a collective responsibility of the residents of the state...
NEWS4 mins ago

Bomb Explodes Near U.S. Embassy In Afghan

A powerful bomb blast rocked the Afghan capital on Monday, rattling windows, sending smoke billowing from Kabul’s downtown area and...
NEWS9 mins ago

NASME To Formulate Archives For Medium And Small Enterprises In Kebbi

The Nigerian Association for Small and Medium Enterprise (NASME) has planned to develop an archive that will contain the list...
NEWS9 mins ago

30 Ships Carrying Various Products Expected At Lagos Ports-NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says in its daily publications ‘Shipping Position’ that it is expecting 32 ships to bring...
Nigeria-police-logo Nigeria-police-logo
METRO35 mins ago

COZA: Buhari’s Aide, Onochie Urges Police To Investigate Biodun Fatoyinbo

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has charged the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the Senior Pastor...
NEWS54 mins ago

Amnesty Office Partners NBTI To Boost Food Production

Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) is partnering with National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) to improve quality and certification of agricultural...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: