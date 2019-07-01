NEWS
APC chieftain advises Buhari to appoint competent ministers
Alhaji Yahaya Sani, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger, on Monday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint competant and qualified persons as ministers to ensure smooth implementation of the Next Level agenda.
Sani made the call in an interview with Newsmen in Minna on Monday.
He said that the President should scout for well grounded technocrats with clear vision of effecting changes that would enhance national growth and development.
“Mr President should assign portfolios to ministers that relate to areas of their specifilazattion so that they can be relevant and produce the required results for optimal political growth of our country”, he said.
He explained that meaningful political growth will only be possible if qualified and committed Nigerians are appointed to drive government policies and programmes.
“We have the require qualified manpower ready to contribute positively towards our nation building”, he said.
On security, Sani urged Nigerians to compliment the efforts of security agencies by exposing those behind kidnapping and armed banditry in their midst.
He said that it was only by so doing that criminal elements in the society would be flushed out and prosecuted.
He noted that no society would develop if it failed to support security agencies with required information to aid in apprehending criminals.
” Kidnapping and armed banditry has been the major challenges facing the people especially along federal highways,” he said, and counseled Nigerians to be security-conscious and always alert on the happenings in their environment.
Sani lauded security agencies for their sacrifices and efforts at addressing the security challenges in the country and called on the Federal Government to provide them with modern facilities to restore peace in the country. ( NAN)
