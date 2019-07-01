Applicant In Court For Beating Neighbour To Pulp

An applicant, Sunday Ola, who allegedly beat up his neighbour to a pulp, on Monday appeared in a Grade I Area Court, Mpape, Abuja.

The police charged the defendant, who resides in Abuja, with joint act and causing hurt.

The Prosecution Counsel, M.M. Augustine, told the court that the case was reported at the Mpape Police Station by one Mathew John of GRA, Mpape, Abuja.

Augustine said that on June 17, the defendant conspired with 10 others, now at large, entered John’s room, dragged and beat him up.

He said that the complainant sustained grievous injuries.

The prosecutor said the defendant stole the complainant’s wrist watch valued N4, 000 and Gionee handset valued N12, 000 got damaged, while his necklace valued N2,000 and the sum of N5,000 missing.

According to him, the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 79 and 246 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Salihu Ibrahim, granted him bail in the sum of N200, 000, with one surety in like sum.

The judge, who said that the surety must be reasonable and reliable, then adjourned the case until July 9 for hearing. (NAN)