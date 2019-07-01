Atiku Files N2.5bn Suit Against PMB’s Aide, Onochie

Former Vice-President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has filed a case of libel against Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie over an alleged offensive tweet via her twitter handle on May 7, 2019.

Onochie allegedly suggested via her Twitter handle that Atiku was on the watch list of security operatives in the United Arab Emirates and had travelled to shop for terrorists in the Middle East.

To this end, Atiku is praying the court for an order directing Onochie to pay him the sum ofN2,500,000,000,000 representing general, aggravated, punitive and exemplary damages over the untold embarrassment, derision, public ridicule, odium, obloquy, marital disharmony, mental agony and psychological trauma which the Defendant’s publications have caused the claimant.

Counsel to Atiku, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), filed a N2.5bn suit against Onochie before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

According to the court documents dated 26th June, 2019, obtained by LEADERSHIP, Atiku noted that Onochie tweet was untrue and has no foundation.

“To say that the claimant is shopping for terrorists knowing same to be untrue and without any foundation is not only dishonest and reckless, but is calculated and politically designed to instigate security agents against him not only in the UAE, but across the world,” Atiku claimed.

He alleged that the tweet was politically motivated with an intention to cause maximum damage to his reputation.

Atiku had demanded an apology, retraction and payment of N500m compensation from Onochie’s to assuage the damage caused him by her social media post.

He also threatened to sue her should she fail to accede to the demand within 48 hours.

However, Atiku in his statement of claim noted that rather than show remorse by retracting her earlier publication, Onochie further made another derogatory publication on 20th May and also published same in the media.

He prayed for a declaration by the court that the publications made by Onochie via her social media accounts on May 7, and May 20, 2019, concerning and touching on him are utterly false, baseless, unfounded and defamatory, and, injurious to his reputation.

He also sought an order compelling the defendant to make a retraction of, and an apology to him for the said offensive twitter and facebook publications on the same platforms. And also to be published in three national newspapers with wide circulation within the country and also broadcast on AIT, Channels and NTA television stations.

He further prayed the court for an order compelling her to write to him, a letter of unreserved apology for the said offensive twitter and facebook publications.

Atiku also prayed the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining Onochie whether by herself, her servants, agents, privies, assigns, friends and /or representatives, or otherwise howsoever, from further posting such offensive and libelous material or any other form of defamatory statements against his person.