Connect with us
Advertise With Us

FOOTBALL

Bale To Inter Milan Links Are ‘Rubbish’ – Agent

Published

1 min ago

on

Reports that Gareth Bale could leave Real Madrid for Inter Milan this summer are “rubbish,” the Wales international’s agent has told ESPN FC.

Bale, 29, was frozen out of the first team picture by Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane at the end of last season, but his agent Jonathan Barnett said the player still has no intention of leaving and is looking forward to travelling to Montreal with the squad for preseason next week.

Sport Mediaset claimed last week that Barnett had met with Inter directors to discuss a potential loan deal for next season, following previous reports that Bayern Munich and Manchester United were looking at ways to bring in four-time Champions League winner Bale.

However, Barnett has told ESPN FC his client is still fully focused on returning to Madrid, where he remains under contract until 2022, and that “of course” he will be reporting for duty when Zidane’s players come back from their summer holidays on July 8.

Also due at Madrid’s Valdebebas base for tests ahead of their flight to Canada ahead of the International Champions Cup are new signings Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo, with club president Florentino Perez having sanctioned over €300 million in spending already this summer.

Zidane would still like to add another midfielder to the squad, with Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen and Ajax’s Donny van de Beek reported targets.

But Bale’s reluctance to consider an exit complicates Perez’s attempts to balance the books and remain within UEFA and La Liga financial rules.

Madrid are set to bank around €50m from selling Mateo Kovacic to Chelsea, sources have told ESPN FC, however they will look to raise more funds by quickly offloading other unwanted players possibly including James Rodriguez, Dani Ceballos, Theo Hernandez and Raul De Tomas.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

WORLD14 mins ago

Hong Kong: Police And Protesters Clash On Handover Anniversary

Protesters in Hong Kong have damaged and breached part of the government’s Legislative Council (LegCo) building. Thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators...
NEWS21 mins ago

“I have caught my husband with women on our bed, dissolve our marriage,” woman begs court

A housewife, Mrs Edith Obieme, told an Igando Customary Court on Monday in Lagos to dissolve her marriage to Kingsley...
NEWS31 mins ago

2019 Hajj: Kwara Pilgrims Board Inoculates Over 2,000 Intending Pilgrims

The Kwara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Monday, concluded the inoculation and medical screening for over 2,000 intending pilgrims travelling...
WORLD38 mins ago

EU Leaders Suspend Talks On Top Jobs

An European Union summit has been suspended after national leaders failed to reach agreement during 20 hours of talks on...
NEWS53 mins ago

Applicant In Court For Beating Neighbour To Pulp

An applicant, Sunday Ola, who allegedly beat up his neighbour to a pulp, on Monday appeared in a Grade I Area...
NEWS1 hour ago

Court Fixes July 17 To Hear N100m Suit Filed Against CCECC By Member Of Staff

The National Industrial Court on Monday fixed July 17, to hear pending applications in a suit filed by a staff...
NEWS2 hours ago

Lampard Excused Derby Pre-Season Training Amid Chelsea Talks

Derby County excused Frank Lampard from pre-season training on Monday and Tuesday to allow the manager more time to negotiate...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: