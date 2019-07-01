Connect with us
Buhari Condoles With NGE Over Death Of Deputy President

Published

1 min ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Deputy President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) Malam Umar Tudun-Wada.

Tudun-Wada, the immediate past Managing Director of Kano State Broadcasting Corporation, died on Sunday in a ghastly motor accident on his way back to Kano from Abuja.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, Buhari described the late journalist as a gentleman and thoroughbred professional, who lived up to the standards of professionalism in his career.

“Journalism is service to humanity because it serves as a watchdog of society by holding leaders accountable for their actions.

“I am proud that the late Tudun-Wada played his role very well, with an unblemished career record.

“Let me use this opportunity to extend my sincere condolences to the Guild of Editors, Kano State Government and family of Tudun-Wada. May Allah grant them fortitude to bear the loss, and reward the deceased with aljanna,’’ the president said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tudun Wada had the fatal accident while returning from Abuja with one of his wives and a daughter.

