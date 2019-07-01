NEWS
Church Attack: Kaduna Govt Orders Investigation
The Kaduna State government yesterday commended the resilience of the congregation of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church.
The government explained that the priests and members of the church have given a loud rebuke to violence and bigotry by conducting their church service despite the arson attack of Friday night.
An official government representative has visited the church to convey the government’s sympathy over the incident and express its determination to ensure a thorough investigation of the matter.
A statement signed by Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan said that security agencies are investigating the arson incident.
The government, which disclosed that three persons have already been arrested in connection with the case, assured residents that there would be diligent prosecution of anyone indicted by the investigation.
“The Kaduna state government has condemned the arson attack on St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Tudun-Wada. The government has directed a comprehensive investigation of this assault on the right to freedom of worship. Government notes the arrest of three persons in connection with the sad incident and assures the public of diligent prosecution of anyone that is indicted by the investigation.
“The government salutes the resilience of the congregation of St. Augustine’s Church who today held their usual Sunday service in spite of the arson attack. Their courage is a loud rebuke to violence and bigotry, and a firm affirmation of the right to worship. Government also commends the students of Kaduna Polytechnic for rallying themselves to put out the fire”.
“The government further thanked the management of Kaduna Polytechnic for deploying firefighters to the scene when students raised the alarm of fire in the premises of the Church which shares a fence with the institution”.
“A state government team, led by Samuel Aruwan, spokesperson of Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, visited the church and conveyed the government’s message of sympathy to the priests and congregation.
“The state government has also been in touch with the leadership of the Kaduna Catholic Archdiocese which responded to the sad incident”.
“The state government calls on all residents of the state to uphold peace and harmony, reject those who seek to divide and report anyone engaged in violence.” the statement said.
