Court Jails 2 For Internet Fraud

Published

1 min ago

on

Prison-bars-and-handcuffs

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State on Monday jailed two people Olubayo, Oluwaseyi (a.ka. Rachel Erick) and Abe Tolulope Emmanuel (a.k.a. Victoria Grant) for internet fraud.

Justice Patricia Ajoku convicted the two young men for internet related offences and sentenced them to jail.

The duo were found guilty of fraudulent impersonation and sending pornographic and indecent pictures in the respective one-count charges filed against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office.

Due to the plea bargain agreement between them and the Commission, the original charges were replaced with the amended charges as presented before the court on Monday.

Olubayo’s offence was contrary to Section 22(3)(b) of Cyber Crime (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act, 2015, and punishable under Section 22(4) of the Act.

Sending pornographic and indecent picture, the charge against Abe, runs contrary to Section 24 (1)(a) of Cyber Crime (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act, 2015, and punishable under Section 24 (1) of the Act.

They pleaded guilty to the latest charges when they were read to them.

After the pleas, the prosecution counsel, Iyabo Daramola, prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

Delivering her judgment, Justice Ajoku, upheld the terms in the respective plea bargain agreements as she sentenced Olubayo to six months in prison, and jailed Abe for five months.

The convicts were also ordered to restitute to their victims the money they fraudulently collected from their victims, and also to forfeit all the items recovered from them to the Federal government of Nigeria.

 

