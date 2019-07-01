NEWS
Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of Funds Linked To Patience Jonahan
A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday ordered the final forfeiture of the 8.4 million dollars and N7.4 billion found in accounts linked to a former first Lady, Patience Jonathan.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had sought a final forfeiture of the sums found in various accounts linked to the former first lady.
EFCC had secured an interim order for forefeture of the sums on April 20, 2018, before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, following a motion exparte.
Joined in the suit as respondents are Patience Jonathan, Globus Integrated Services Ltd, Finchley Top Homes Ltd., Am-Pm Global Network Ltd, Pagmat Oil and Gas Ltd and Magel Resort Ltd and Esther Oba, younger sister to Mrs Jonathan.
EFCC counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, had on Oct. 29, 2018, moved his motion for final forfeiture of the sums to the Federal Government.
Meanwhile, defence counsels, Messrs Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), and Mr Ige Asemudara had respectively moved processes in opposition to the motion for final forfeiture.
The court on Jan. 15 admitted electronic evidences presented by respondent counsels, which depicted videos showing various business outfits of Finchley Top Homes Ltd. and Magel Resort Ltd.
But in a judgment delivered on Feb. 28, the court held that it found the affidavit evidences conflicting, adding that same could only be resolved by oral evidences of parties.
The court had consequently ordered parties to call their witnesses to give oral evidences.
In compliance, counsels to the parties called witnesses to testify in the suit.
The witness included: Mr Orji Chukwuma(EFCC operative), Esther Oba, Waripamo Dudafa and Achonye Obinna who testified for Am-Pm Global Network and Okwu Emmanuel who testified for Pagmat Oil and Gas.
The court then reserved judgment for July 1.
Delivering judgment, Justice Olatoregun highlighted all arguments, counter arguments, and submissions of counsels as well as the facts deposed to in the affidavits, counter affidavits and further affidavits.
The court held that it did not find the video evidences tendered by the respondent relevant to the facts as narrowed down by the applicant.
“I have no doubts that these monies are proceeds of unlawful activities,” the judge stated.
Olatoregun said there were no evidences to show why the sums were paid into the said accounts, adding that it was the duty of the respondent to relate the document to the sums of money.
” I am satisfied that the respective sums are liable to be forfeited to the federal government, the respondent having failed to show cause,” the judge said.
She ordered that the sums be paid into the Central Bank of Nigeria as well as the Federal Government’s account.
The court further ordered the commission to file an affidavit of compliance within 14 days.
MOST READ
Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of Funds Linked To Patience Jonahan
A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday ordered the final forfeiture of the 8.4 million dollars and N7.4 billion...
Stakeholders Advocate Building Of More Prisons
Stakeholders in the Administrative of Justice have called for the building of more prisons rather than talking about prison decongestion...
Alleged Homicide: Court Remands 2 Friends In Prison Custody
An FCT High Court on Monday ordered that two friends, be remanded in prison custody over alleged culpable homicide. ...
Hong Kong: Police And Protesters Clash On Handover Anniversary
Protesters in Hong Kong have damaged and breached part of the government’s Legislative Council (LegCo) building. Thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators...
“I have caught my husband with women on our bed, dissolve our marriage,” woman begs court
A housewife, Mrs Edith Obieme, told an Igando Customary Court on Monday in Lagos to dissolve her marriage to Kingsley...
2019 Hajj: Kwara Pilgrims Board Inoculates Over 2,000 Intending Pilgrims
The Kwara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Monday, concluded the inoculation and medical screening for over 2,000 intending pilgrims travelling...
EU Leaders Suspend Talks On Top Jobs
An European Union summit has been suspended after national leaders failed to reach agreement during 20 hours of talks on...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS18 hours ago
Catholic Church Attack: Three Suspects Arrested As Kaduna Govt Orders Investigation
- NEWS23 hours ago
Return My Virginity If You Want Divorce, Wife Tells Husband
- NEWS24 hours ago
Wole Soyinka Didn’t Respect Elders In His Own Days – Seun Kuti
- NEWS17 hours ago
Ruga Settlements Not Only For Fulani Herders- Presidency
- NEWS7 hours ago
Governor Tambuwal Leads As Okowa, Wike, Ikpeazu, Fayemi, Abubakar In Close Race For 2019 Peace Achievers Awards
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Repentant Bandits Surrender 216 Rifles In Zamfara
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Intense Lobbying For House Leader As Reps Resume Tomorrow
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Blame Obaseki For APC Crisis In Edo – Osagie