METRO
COZA: Buhari’s Aide, Onochie Urges Police To Investigate Biodun Fatoyinbo
President Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has charged the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the Senior Pastor of COZA Church, Biodun Fatoyinbo.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports this comes after Busola Dakolo, photographer and wife of singer, Timi Dakolo accused Fatoyinbo of allegedly raping her as a teenager.
Onochie commented on the issues through her twitter account @laurestar
She spoke after the peaceful protests urging Fatoyinbo to step down held in Lagos and Abuja on Sunday.
Onochie said, “He raped me – Busola. I didn’t rape her – Fatoyinbo.
Me: What is the Police waiting for to invite this alleged rapist for questioning?
“This may lead to a polygraph or lie detector, telling us who is telling the truth. @PoliceNG pick him up, same way you’ll pick up an accused poor man!
“What I don’t understand is why Nigerians are calling on the alleged rapist, Biodun Fatoyibo to step down as a Pastor.
“Pastors are above board & above suspicion. He was never a Pastor. What we should be doing, is calling on the @PoliceNG to invite him for questioning,” she said.
NAN reports that amidst the trending issue and callouts, Fatoyinbo cancelled the upcoming events at the church and fixed a week-long prayer meeting instead.
The pastor had earlier officially denied the rape allegations with corroboration of his wife, Modele.
Meanwhile, the tag #PastorStepDown continues to trend on Twitter, Instagram and other media platforms. (NAN)
MOST READ
COZA: Buhari’s Aide, Onochie Urges Police To Investigate Biodun Fatoyinbo
President Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has charged the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the Senior Pastor...
Amnesty Office Partners NBTI To Boost Food Production
Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) is partnering with National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) to improve quality and certification of agricultural...
JUST-IN: Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor, Steps Down
Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), says he has decided to step aside from...
Buhari Condoles With NGE Over Death Of Deputy President
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Deputy President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) Malam...
Group Charges U.S. On Nigerian Politicians Heating Up Polity
The Democracy Vanguard of Nigerians in Diaspora has urged the United States to revoke visa of Nigerian politicians who heat...
SEC Urges Investors Of Defunct Skye Bank To Claim Their Dividends
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has reiterated its earlier directives to shareholders of the defunct Skye Bank to claim their...
2019 Hajj: Civil Society Raises C’tee For Hadaya Processes
Independent Hajj Reporters, a civil society organisation that monitors and reports hajj/Umrah activities has constituted a five-man committee that will...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS22 hours ago
ECOWAS Adopts ECO As Name Of Single Currency
- NEWS14 hours ago
Catholic Church Attack: Three Suspects Arrested As Kaduna Govt Orders Investigation
- NEWS20 hours ago
Return My Virginity If You Want Divorce, Wife Tells Husband
- NEWS21 hours ago
Embattled COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo Cancels Upcoming Programme As Protests Gain Ground
- NEWS21 hours ago
Wole Soyinka Didn’t Respect Elders In His Own Days – Seun Kuti
- NEWS14 hours ago
Ruga Settlements Not Only For Fulani Herders- Presidency
- NEWS22 hours ago
Jonathan, Abdusalami, Others For Peace Award
- HEALTH21 hours ago
Corps Member Spends N.2m To Deworm 2,000 Children In Bida