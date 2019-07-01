David Mark, Omoluwa Charges Media Trust To Sustain President’s Cup

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark has charged Media Trust to ensure it continues to sponsor the President’s Golf Cup.

He stated this yesterday during the Grand Finale of President Muhammadu Buhari Golf Tournament held at the IBB Golf Course in Abuja while commending Daily Trust for reviving the competition.

“For several years, we have not had President’s Cup Daily Trust has done well to organiser and the turnout is the indication of the interest we have in the game,” he said.

The Cup was not played in decades, now Daily Trust has started it, they must continue it,” he added.

In the same vein, a Member Board of Trustee of the IBB Golf club, Sir Lucky Babatunde Omoluwa, also applauded and assured the organiser of the IBB golf club continuous support towards hosting the cup in the future.

“Firstly, congratulations to Daily Trust, few months ago, I did the ceremonial tee-off in Kaduna where I advised the finals is played in Abuja, I’m glad the finals is being played here today. This is quite encouraging. I’m happy it is successful and we are looking forward to next year.

“We assure Daily Trust of support next year, they have revived the President’s Cup and it should continue from there. We are here to encourage Daily Trust and we are happy with what they are doing” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer/ Editor-in-Chief of Daily Trust Newspaper, Mannir Dan-Ali expressed joy at the successful revival of the President’s Cup.

He also gave the assurance that the tournament will be hosted annually and future finals would be staged in other parts of the country.

Dr Dakop Yiola of NNPC Medical Services Benin and Amina Wilfred of IBB Golf and Country club emerged overall winners in the male and female categories with a gross net of 147 points respectively.