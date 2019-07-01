FOOTBALL
Dortmund Sign Mateu Morey From Barcelona On A Free Transfer
The 19-year-old defender says he will have “a lot to offer” BVB after completing a move from Camp Nou to Westfalenstadion
Borussia Dortmund have signed highly-rated teenager Mateu Morey from Barcelona.
The right-back,19, has agreed on a five-year contract with the Bundesliga club and arrives on a free transfer after running down his deal at Barca.
Morey, who was also reportedly a target for Juventus and Manchester City, missed the entire 2018-19 season after suffering a serious knee injury but is now fully fit and set to be involved in Dortmund’s pre-season.
“Borussia Dortmund are a fantastic club that places a lot of emphasis on youth. I’m confident that, with my individual qualities, I will have a lot to offer the club in the years to come,” Morey said.
“I want to integrate myself quickly, support my team and, above all, learn the language. Doing the latter will certainly make everything easier!”
Morey was part of Spain’s Under-17 side that won the European Championship and triumphed in the 2016-17 UEFA Youth League with Barcelona.
“Mateu Morey is a top defensive talent from the Barcelona academy, who possesses exceptional technical quality,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.
“We see this transfer as one for the future and we are greatly looking forward to developing Mateu as part of our first-team squad.”
Morey’s arrival continues a busy close-season at Dortmund following the signings of Mats Hummels, Nico Schulz, Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt.
Lucien Favre’s side finished second in the Bundesliga last season, missing out on the title by two points.
Barcelona, meanwhile, have now offloaded nine players in total since the transfer window opened, as Ernesto Valverde clears out some dead wood to make way for new signings.
Frenkie de Jong, Neto and Emerson have all arrived at Camp Nou this summer, while Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Greizmann is expected to complete a switch to Barca in the coming days.
