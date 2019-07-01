Connect with us
Advertise With Us

FOOTBALL

Dortmund Sign Mateu Morey From Barcelona On A Free Transfer

Published

1 min ago

on

The 19-year-old defender says he will have “a lot to offer” BVB after completing a move from Camp Nou to Westfalenstadion

Borussia Dortmund have signed highly-rated teenager Mateu Morey from Barcelona.

The right-back,19, has agreed on a five-year contract with the Bundesliga club and arrives on a free transfer after running down his deal at Barca.

Morey, who was also reportedly a target for Juventus and Manchester City, missed the entire 2018-19 season after suffering a serious knee injury but is now fully fit and set to be involved in Dortmund’s pre-season.

“Borussia Dortmund are a fantastic club that places a lot of emphasis on youth. I’m confident that, with my individual qualities, I will have a lot to offer the club in the years to come,” Morey said.

“I want to integrate myself quickly, support my team and, above all, learn the language. Doing the latter will certainly make everything easier!”

Morey was part of Spain’s Under-17 side that won the European Championship and triumphed in the 2016-17 UEFA Youth League with Barcelona.

“Mateu Morey is a top defensive talent from the Barcelona academy, who possesses exceptional technical quality,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.

“We see this transfer as one for the future and we are greatly looking forward to developing Mateu as part of our first-team squad.”

Morey’s arrival continues a busy close-season at Dortmund following the signings of Mats Hummels, Nico Schulz, Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt.

Lucien Favre’s side finished second in the Bundesliga last season, missing out on the title by two points.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have now offloaded nine players in total since the transfer window opened, as Ernesto Valverde clears out some dead wood to make way for new signings.

Frenkie de Jong, Neto and Emerson have all arrived at Camp Nou this summer, while Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Greizmann is expected to complete a switch to Barca in the coming days.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS28 mins ago

FG Pays N135BN Outstanding Tax Liabilities Owed By MDAs

The Federal Government says it has paid N135 billion of all outstanding PAYE tax liabilities owed by Federal Ministries, Departments...
AGRICULTURE31 mins ago

Ruga: Taraba Youths Protest Federal Govt. Proposed Plane, Call For Implementation Of Ranching In State.

The youths in Taraba state on Monday protested the proposed Ruga Settlement in some local government areas of Taraba state,...
WORLD41 mins ago

50 Police Dead, 144 Wounded In Philippines’ War On Drugs

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said over 50 policemen have died and 144 wounded since the Duterte administration...
NEWS45 mins ago

Over 1,500 Kedco Staff Get Salary Increment

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has increased the salaries of no fewer than 1, 500 of its...
NEWS48 mins ago

NYCN, Lawyers, Others Commend INEC Over 2019 Election

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) as well various youths groups and some lawyers under the auspices of the...
NEWS50 mins ago

FG Begins Sale Of 2, 3-Year Savings Bonds At 11.19%, 12.19%

The Federal Government has offered for subscription two-year savings bond at 11.19 per cent and three-year savings bond at 12.19...
METRO53 mins ago

Foundation Donates Educational Materials To FCT School

A non-governmental Organization, Ane Osiobe International Foundation, has donated educational materials to Government Secondary School, Lugbe, in the Federal Capital...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: