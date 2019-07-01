Edo 2020: Ndanusa Seeks Inclusion Of Wheelchair Tennis

President of Wheelchair Tennis Commission of Confederation of Africa Tennis, Mr Sani Ndanusa

has called for inclusion of the game in the upcoming 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF) slated for Edo State.

Ndanusa who is the immediate past president of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), said there is need to encourage disabled athletes in the country to give them a sense of belonging in the society while calling on the Edo state government to include the game.

“We want to plead with the Edo State government and the Sports Ministry to please consider wheelchair tennis at the upcoming National Sports Festival.

“We need to support the wheelchair tennis because there is ability in disability. Nigeria is second to South Africa as the best in terms of wheelchair tennis development in Africa, we have been to two Olympics in London and China,” he stated.

According to the former Sports Minister, a lot of disabled athletes were discovered at the National Sports Festival held in Abuja.

“When FCT hosted the Games, the wheelchair tennis was included which we discovered a lot of players and even in the world today all the grand slams wheelchairs tennis is being played.

“So it is an opportunity to expand the borders of wheelchair tennis through the national festival, so we are specifically pleading for the game to be considered having come to limelight for over 15 years in Nigeria.

“We are also looking at creating a tennis academy where we will grow the young athletes in line with international best practices to be able to win medals for the country,” he concluded.

The 2020 NSF is scheduled to hold from March 22 to April 1 in Benin City, making it the third time the event will be held in the ancient city. Edo had hosted two previous editions of the NSF in 1981 and 2002.