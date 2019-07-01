Others
Edo Govt. Executing Robust Agric Devt. Plan That Predates Ruga Settlement – Crusoe Osagie
Edo State Government has said it has a well thought out and elaborate plan for agricultural development across all its value chain both in crop production and animal husbandry in the state.
In a statement by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, the state government insisted that its agricultural plans have nothing to do with Ruga Settlement, as these plans were developed long before Ruga Settlement was muted.
According to him, “In all the agricultural programmes being executed by the Obaseki administration, the safety, security and prosperity of our people are top priority and non-negotiable. We assure Edo people that Governor Obaseki will not cede their rights and land to anybody, as our programmes as a sovereign state do not run on the back of any external entity.”
He called on Edo people to disregard any contrary information circulated by the Edo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) or any other group or individual.
On the Benin Central Hospital, the governor’s aide said the hospital was up and running and providing tertiary healthcare services which it was set up to provide.
“Its phased opening is in line with the vision of the state government and in the coming weeks and months, other phases will be unveiled to complement the primary and secondary health centres across the state. Governor Obaseki will continue to put the interest of Edo people first in all his policies and programmes, as he has demonstrated in the past two years and seven months,” he said.
