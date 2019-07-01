FOOTBALL
Ekiti Govt. To Commence Renovation Of Stadia
The Ekiti Government says plans are underway to rehabilitate the Ijero-Ekiti, Ikole-Ekiti and Ikere-Ekiti stadia as part of efforts to boost sports in the state.
The State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Michael Awopetu, made this known in Ado-Ekiti while receiving members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ekiti chapter, who visited him.
The delegation was led by the association’s Chairman, Alhaji Deji Ogunsakin.
Awopetu also said that government was planning to hold a summit in the state as part of efforts to boost sports development.
He explained that the priority of government was to discover hidden talents and as well encourage youths by training them to be world acclaimed stars.
Awopetu disclosed that Dr Kayode Fayemi-led administration had significantly increased the salaries and allowances of players and the technical crew of the state football club, Ekiti United Football Club.
The commissioner, who said that the move was to motivate the club for better performance, commended SWAN for its support.
Ogunsakin had earlier promised that the association would not relent in promoting sports development in the state.
He lauded government for ensuring the elevation of Ekiti United Football Club from the amateur league to the national league, adding that SWAN was looking forward to seeing it play in the professional league.
