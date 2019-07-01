NEWS
el-Rufai Visits Scene Of Attacked Catholic Church, Says Investigation Ongoing
Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has on Monday, visited St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Tudun-Wada, where the church altar was burnt last Friday night, saying investigation into the incident ongoing.
The governor who led other government officials to the church commended Kaduna Polytechnic students for putting off the fire which averted burning down the church.
Speaking with journalists after the assessment of the church, el-Rufai, said those behind the incident want to cause another round of crisis in the state, applauding Kaduna residents for living in peace with one another: “We are here to visit the church and sympathise with them. We once again thank Kaduna Polytechnic students for putting off the fire. As the police have said three suspects were arrested, and investigation is still ongoing. I directed the church officials to write to us and the government will pay for the damaged properties”
Also speaking, chairman of the church pastoral council, Dr. Daniel Attach, narrated how the incident happened: “11:35pm last Friday, the students of Kaduna Polytechnic noticed smoke coming out of the church and they called the church priest. Someone used the church keys and opened the door, went inside and set fire in the church and left. Nobody broke into the church as you can, two of our new security guards who are in charge of the church keys were not around when we came. We reported the incident to police and they arrested our security guards and the one that just left the job.”
On his part, the Divisional Police Officer, Tudun Wada, CSP Mohammed Yusuf, said the three suspects arrested are cooling themselves at State police command’s Criminal Investigation Department, CID, to unravel those behind the incident.
MOST READ
el-Rufai Visits Scene Of Attacked Catholic Church, Says Investigation Ongoing
Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has on Monday, visited St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Tudun-Wada, where the church altar was...
Oyo Targets UNESCO Standard Of Education
The Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran has assured parents and guardians in the state that...
Shehu Sani Empowers 150 Constituents With Working Tools
Immediate past Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Senator Shehu Sani on Monday distributed 50 pumping machines, 50 grinding...
Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture Of $8.4m, N9.2b Linked To Patience Jonathan
Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the permanent forfeiture of the sums of $8.4...
INTELS Graduates 80 Women Under Community Empowerment Scheme
Oil and gas logistics giant, INTELS Nigeria Limited has graduated a fresh batch of 80 women under its Women Empowerment...
‘Less than 6,000 Primary Healthcare Centers Working Effectively’
A Report released by the Off-Grid Renewable Project, Under the Sustainable Nigeria Programme, has revealed that less than 6,000 of...
RMAFC To Improve Federation Revenues — Chairman
The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), has pledged to increase the size of revenue shared by the three...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS21 hours ago
Catholic Church Attack: Three Suspects Arrested As Kaduna Govt Orders Investigation
- NEWS11 hours ago
Governor Tambuwal Leads As Okowa, Wike, Ikpeazu, Fayemi, Abubakar In Close Race For 2019 Peace Achievers Awards
- NEWS55 mins ago
JUST-IN: APC Settles For Doguwa As House Of Reps Leader
- NEWS21 hours ago
Ruga Settlements Not Only For Fulani Herders- Presidency
- METRO7 hours ago
JUST-IN: Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor, Steps Down
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Repentant Bandits Surrender 216 Rifles In Zamfara
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Intense Lobbying For House Leader As Reps Resume Tomorrow
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Diezanigate: INEC Deputy Director Gets 6-year Jail Term