Emefiele: Expectations Of The 5-year Plan

The Five-year policy plan of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele will continue to attract the attention of analysts for some time to come. In that policy framework, he dwelt on efforts towards promoting price and monetary stability, exchange rate stability, financial system stability as well as efforts to spur growth through development finance interventions. In elaborating on these, he espoused his vision for the Central Bank of Nigeria over the next five years, which is primarily driven by the need to support continued growth and development of the Nigerian Economy and maintaining a strong external reserve.

It is instructive to point out that most of these provisions in the policy plan were also contained in the plan he put forward in his first term in office. At that time he gave the assurance that the CBN on his watch will be more people focused, as its policies and programmes would be geared towards supporting job creation, reducing the high level of Treasury-Bill rates, improving access to credit for MSMEs, deepening intervention programme in the Agricultural Sector and building a robust payment system infrastructure that will help drive inclusion.

In a modest tone, he admitted that though most of the goals were achieved, yet everything did not happen as contemplated due mainly to the normalization of monetary policy in the United States and the over 60 percent drop in crude oil prices between 2014 and 2016. Given that Nigeria’s dependence on crude oil revenues for close to 86 percent of our foreign exchange earnings and over 60 percent of government expenditure, the drop-in prices led to heightened inflationary pressures, depreciation of the exchange rate, significant drop in our external reserves, and eventually, a recession set in during the 2nd Quarter of 2016.

However, with concerted efforts by the monetary and fiscal authorities, a series of measures were put in place which led to the recovery of the economy from the recession by the 1st Quarter of 2017. And building on these efforts, external reserves have risen from $23bn in October 2016 to over $45 billion by June 2019. Inflation has dropped from 18.72 percent in January 2017 to 11.40 percent in May 2019. The CBN purchasing manufacturers index has risen for 26 consecutive months since March 2017, indicating continuous growth in the manufacturing sector. The Gross domestic Product (GDP) growth has risen for seven consecutive quarters following the recession, and the exchange rate has appreciated from over N525/$1 in February 2017 at the Bureau de Change (BDC) window to N360/$1. With improved inflow of foreign exchange, the exchange rate has remained stable around N360/$1 for the past 27 months.

These, in our considered assessment are achievements worth celebrating. But as Emefiele himself noted, they have set a standard, a benchmark that has influenced the current policy plan which he also admitted contains goals that are onerous and tasking. Building on his assurance, we are compelled to remind him that his reappointment by the President and the expeditious clearance he received from the Senate were, on all scores, a vote of confidence that come with its own pressures and expectations. Already, he has sounded a note that implies that though the economy may experience some turbulence in the near future but working together as a people, the silver linings will appear sooner than expected.

This newspaper shares in his cautious optimism drawing from the expertise he deployed that eased the country out of recession in no time during his first term. Nigerians are expecting him to replicate the successes of his policy interventions that made that possible. Interventions like the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP), the lifeline to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the policy of financial inclusion targeted at the oil palm and cotton sectors ought to be sustained this time round.

Furthermore, it is the expectation of Nigerians that he will be more aggressive in his approach to the curbing of the scourge of unemployment. This, he can do, by initiating policies that will galvanise and incentivise the Organised Private Sector (OPS) and, in particular, the real sector in a manner that will continue to attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs)that have the potentials to enhance the growth of the economy.

In our estimation, his foreign exchange policy, in his first term, which he promised will work for all, to a large extent, achieved that purpose. We are, therefore, encouraged by that measurable success to suggest that the policy in that area ought to be sustained. Even more importantly, in our view, is the sustenance of the policy to take out certain items, 43 in all, from the official foreign exchange window. The positive impact of that laudable policy on the activities of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) recommends it for further expansion and dedicated enforcement.

As Emefiele commences his second term in office, we warn against a tendency to be complacent or an attempt to recycle old achievements. What Nigeria needs very urgently is an expanded economy that accommodates all in terms of job creation and youth empowerment which we think is a more practical way of solving the problem of insecurity that presently plagues the nation. Emefiele’s ambitious 5-year plan is a nice step towards achieving economic growth. We commend him and urge him to implement the plan strenuously.