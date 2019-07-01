NEWS
‘Extortion , Insecurity On Lagos Roads Unbearable’
An advocacy group, Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistic of Nigeria (APFFLON) has raised the alarm high rate of insecurity and extortion on Lagos roads.
The national President of the Association, Otunba Frank Ogunojemite, who stated this at a press briefing in Lagos over the weekend called on the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to as a matter of urgency put an end to the menaces.
According to him, the spate of insecurity on Lagos roads caused by broad daylight traffic robbers and extortion of money from patients in all the general hospitals in the state must be addressed immediately.
He said it is no longer news that hoodlums seize every opportunity to dispossess motorist of their belongings especially when they are stuck in the traffic.
Ogunojemite also noted that the stress and inhuman conditions patients in government hospitals are subjected to should be looked into.
While commending Sanwo-Olu for the giant steps his administration has taken in less than twenty days in office as governor, APFFLON however said security and health remains paramount.
“Important steps like the executive order on waste management, zero tolerance on pot holes, the riot act on traffic management, and above all, your urgent intervention in the perennial Apapa gridlock which has brought so much pains to port users and residents, these are indeed noble steps sir.”
He said concerning security that “Commuters are being molested on a daily basis even in the full glare of the public and nothing happens. Therefore, it is very imperative to address the insecurity issue so as to have a safer Lagos.”
