NEWS
Fake Chief Strip Naked For Impersonating Benin Royalty
A member of the Ibiwe Society, Chief Okoro Idusere, has been stripped for parading himself as an Enogie (Duke) and using insignia of palace royalty in his car.
Chief Idusere also wore beads only used by Enigies and top palace functionaries and must have been presented to them by the Oba of Benin.
In a viral video, the palace Ewaise (diviners) and Secretary of Benin Traditional Council, Mr. Frank Irabor, were seen interrogating Chief Idusere.
Chief Idusere agreed he was not an Enogie and was not given coral beads by the Oba.
Irabor informed him of the consequences of parading himself as an Enogie and using royalty insignia on his car.
Idusere was also accused of using the insignia to sell land, settle traditional dispute illegally and passing sensitive information to some people like Murphy Face.
Murphy Face is reputed to using the social media to denigrate the Bénin Kingdom and its royalty.
Idusere, who denied conniving with others to denigrate the Palace using various social media platforms, agreed to swear any oath on any altar (juju) in the palace.
He was heard explaining how he wanted to form the Benin Royal Army since the sect belonged to the last line of defence.
Idusere was later seen on his pants on swearing oath after a cock was slaughtered.
It was gathered that Idusere would be arraigned Tuesday for violating the Edo State Chieftaincy and Traditional Rulers Laws.
MOST READ
Fake Chief Strip Naked For Impersonating Benin Royalty
A member of the Ibiwe Society, Chief Okoro Idusere, has been stripped for parading himself as an Enogie (Duke) and...
el-Rufai Visits Scene Of Attacked Catholic Church, Says Investigation Ongoing
Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has on Monday, visited St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Tudun-Wada, where the church altar was...
Oyo Targets UNESCO Standard Of Education
The Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran has assured parents and guardians in the state that...
Shehu Sani Empowers 150 Constituents With Working Tools
Immediate past Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Senator Shehu Sani on Monday distributed 50 pumping machines, 50 grinding...
Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture Of $8.4m, N9.2b Linked To Patience Jonathan
Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the permanent forfeiture of the sums of $8.4...
INTELS Graduates 80 Women Under Community Empowerment Scheme
Oil and gas logistics giant, INTELS Nigeria Limited has graduated a fresh batch of 80 women under its Women Empowerment...
‘Less than 6,000 Primary Healthcare Centers Working Effectively’
A Report released by the Off-Grid Renewable Project, Under the Sustainable Nigeria Programme, has revealed that less than 6,000 of...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS21 hours ago
Catholic Church Attack: Three Suspects Arrested As Kaduna Govt Orders Investigation
- NEWS1 hour ago
JUST-IN: APC Settles For Doguwa As House Of Reps Leader
- NEWS11 hours ago
Governor Tambuwal Leads As Okowa, Wike, Ikpeazu, Fayemi, Abubakar In Close Race For 2019 Peace Achievers Awards
- NEWS21 hours ago
Ruga Settlements Not Only For Fulani Herders- Presidency
- METRO7 hours ago
JUST-IN: Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor, Steps Down
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Repentant Bandits Surrender 216 Rifles In Zamfara
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Intense Lobbying For House Leader As Reps Resume Tomorrow
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Diezanigate: INEC Deputy Director Gets 6-year Jail Term