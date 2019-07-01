Fashion Means Being Corporate All The Time – Emmanuel Otori

Emmanuel Otori is the managing partner at Market Advantage Consulting. He works with Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across Nigeria to provide them interventions on different areas of expertise around sales and marketing, operations, management, human resources and finances. In this interview with Stellamaries Amuwa he admonishes the Nigerian youth never to give up.

What inspired you into entrepreneurship?

Nigeria has over 35 million SMEs and these businesses helps Nigeria to cushion the effect of unemployment to a large extent and foster sustainable growth, however these businesses operate informally and our goal as a business development service provider is to ensure that these businesses grows to become an ideal business and at level where they are globally competitive.

Till date I have worked with 50 businesses in Nigeria, Canada and Sweden.

I was inspired to journey into entrepreneurship when I went to Lagos State to have my internship as an undergraduate. I started attending conferences and this led to what you might want to call self discovery. Prior to this time, I was finding it difficult to perform well in school, not because I was a poor student but probably I was studying what was expected of me, which was Biochemistry. From the conferences I returned to school and decided I was going to be a successful entrepreneur. Having worked with some firms, I decided to register my company and started offering business consulting and advisory services.

What are some of the challenges you are facing as a young entrepreneur?

There are lots of challenges an average entrepreneur face and most importantly is electricity, high cost of rent for an office space, unskilled manpower and no database to proper track customer segments

How do you cope with multiple challenges/responsibility?

The way I cope with these challenges is by ensuring I have use of alternative source of power to keep the business running. By securing a flexible office space with reasonable budget to allow prospective staff to undergo internship before engaging them to work with the available data and build on them based on experience in the marketplace

What is the way forward?

The way forward is to hold the government accountable to providing the necessary infrastructures for businesses to thrive. A company no matter how successful it is cannot become profitable until major infrastructures are put in place to avoid the risk of running expenditures greater than the incomes and further attract foreign direct investment.

Security is also very important. I think a nation that has a relatively low tension is likely to produce wealthy seasons. It’s also necessary that the government engage in not just placing embargo on imported items that sells cheaper. To properly give room to SMEs in the country, a more profound approach needs to be taken to help these companies reduce the cost of produce, this still takes us back to provision of infrastructures

Where is your favourite tourist destination?

My favourite tourist destination is Idanre hills in Ondo State of Nigeria.

What is your typical day like?

My typical day revolves around having what I call a gratitude session where I appreciate the experiences I have and look forward to having from my creator. I then look for mails that I have to reply from my email and social media channels. The bulk of my day is then spent putting proposals, projects, meetings or having training with different organizations.

What is your philosophy of life?

Do not set any limits for the kind of life that you want to live. That we can have all the good things that life has to offer all the time.

How close have you come to achieving your goals?

I continuously keep setting new goals and cannot say I have even started achieving my goals yet, however what makes me happy is the kind of profile I am beginning to build having consulted on a SME project with the World Bank, worked with a former governor and his team for process improvement, I have trained the team at the Nigerian Navy and recent launched my book. I think these few things can be called a gradual progression in life.

Take us through your journey of success?

My journey of success isn’t what it seemed like. From getting unemployed, to underemployed and working without salary, not because the employers didn’t want to pay but because they couldn’t. However I have worked in different sectors, manufacturing, digital media, consulting and nonprofits. These experience didn’t seem like it was beneficial then, but now I wouldn’t chose that it happened a different way.

What would you consider as the highest point in your life?

The highest point in my life is the writing of my first book. There is nothing as good as knowing that you have birthed an excellent product with your name on it. Another point is the acceptability I get when I meet with new people who have watched me on TV or listened to some of my interview on radio.

Share your most memorable childhood experience with us?

My most memorable childhood experience is when I play scrabble with my Dad and other siblings.

What does fashion and style mean to you?

Fashion and style to me means being corporate all the time, maybe because of what I do and how our dressing places an impression on people’s minds. My 3 piece suit serves me for all purposes.

What are those fashion items that you can’t do without?

I cannot do without wearing a pair of socks, a watch and most likely a touch of blue colour in my attires.

Tell us a bit about your family and where you come from?

My family is about my father, mother and four siblings, two boys first and two girls last, and me being the second. My brother is very gifted in playing of most musical equipment apart from being a minster of the gospel and professional human resources executive. We come from Okene, in Kogi State and are Ebiras.

What makes you stand out as a Nigerian youth?

I stand out as a Nigerian youth because I am productively engaging in building a consulting firm that outlives me and also contributes to the growth of the SME sector in Nigeria by reducing unemployment.

What is your advice to young Nigerians?

Never ever give up, be patient, follow the process and believe in the creator of the universe.