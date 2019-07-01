METRO
Foundation Donates Educational Materials To FCT School
A non-governmental Organization, Ane Osiobe International Foundation, has donated educational materials to Government Secondary School, Lugbe, in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.
The educational materials donated included books, pens, cleaners and sharpeners to enable them achieve their goals in life.
While donating the materials, the co-founder of the foundation, Ejiro Osiobe said the aim was to support education. “The Foundation is a private NGO which anyone may donate, and the public has the right to request its financial statements, it is also member of the OnGood registry for NGOs around the world.
“It is also the first online NGO in Nigeria known for operating as an Economic Development Organisation, and includes Health and Nutrition Department, Trendsetters Series, Ane Osiobe Altrisum Farm, and Ane Tree. Its central city of operation is Lugbe, Abuja,” Osiobe said.
He noted that the educational materials would help and assist indigent students to meet the educational standards in the country.
“We want to see how we can help children in this community to achieve their dreams so that those who want to become doctors will achieve the desired goals.
He further revealed that the foundation, serves to increase the public understanding on the benefit of supporting educational advancement and supporting students in the country.
Miss Mohammed Hassanah, the head girl of the school thanked the NGO for their kind gesture and promised to use the items given to her judiciously.
