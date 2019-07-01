FOOTBALL
Inter Confirm Diego Godin Signing
Inter have confirmed the signing of former Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin on a three-year deal.
Godin, 33, announced in May he would be leaving Atletico after nine seasons with the La Liga giants.
The Uruguay international’s expected move to San Siro was then confirmed by Inter on Monday after his Copa America commitments had come to an end.
“FC Internazionale Milano announces that a contract has been agreed with Diego Godin that will run until 30 June 2022,” a statement from Inter read.
Godin became an Atletico great after joining the club from Villarreal in 2010 and went on to make over 300 appearances for the club in all competitions.
He won La Liga, a Copa del Rey and two Europa Leagues with the Spanish club, while also reached two Champions League finals.
Godin joins an Inter side looking to rebuild under Antonio Conte, having finished fourth in Serie A last season and 21 points behind champions Juventus.
Though some way behind in the league race, Inter’s defence was the second best in Serie A as they conceded just 33 goals across 38 games, with Godin’s arrival set to further strengthen their back line.
The Uruguayan defender was recently in action at the Copa America where he saw his side lose to Peru in a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals.
“I had a lot of enthusiasm and desire to move forward, but we did not succeed,” Godin said.
“We tried our hardest but we missed three big chances and towards the end, there was no strength left.
“I thank the people, I thank the supporters, they have given us a lot, not only today, but always. I am proud of my teammates, this is a spectacular group of players.”
Inter are set for a busy pre-season with games scheduled against Manchester United, PSG and Tottenham as part of the International Champions Cup.
