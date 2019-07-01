IPAC Calls For Conduct Of LG Polls In Bauchi State

The Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) in Bauchi State, has called for the early conduct of Local Government election to bring government closer to the people at the grassroots.

Alhaji Abdullahi Ibn-Mohammed, the IPAC chairman in the state, made this call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Monday.

According to him, the council areas are created with the ultimate goal of bringing government closer to the people at the grassroots.

“That is the more reason why we are calling on the new governor, Bala Mohammed to conduct the council election soon.

He said apart from bringing government closer to the people, the administration at the grassroots would also accelerate development and boost local population participation in governance.

According to him, the Local Government election can hold those people in power accountable for their roles in governance.

He also urged the governor to embark on the completion of ongoing projects, as part of the continuity in governance in order to avoid abandoned projects or waste of resources in the state.

Ibn-Mohammed said the government should focus more on youth employment to curb social vices and thuggery in the state.

He also advised the governor to run an inclusive government that would bring in stakeholders and party leaders to work for the development of the state.

Ibn-Mohammed, however, called on other political parties to forget their differences and work for the development of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IPAC chairman is also the Chairman, Africa Peoples Alliance (APA) in the state.