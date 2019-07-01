Connect with us
IPMAN Commends PMB Over Kyari’s Appointment

Published

1 min ago

on

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, as group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and seven other chief operating officers.

A statement issued by the national secretary of the association, Alhaji Danladi Pasali, said the appointments of Kyari and his management team, was a clear testimony that the present government was serious and eager to reform the petroleum sector in tune with the global best practice.

“Mallam Kyari being a technocrat, with clean records of transparency and dedication to duty during his many years in the sector, to have him at the top of affairs of NNPC, will help the country’s national oil company to compete favourably with its international counterparts,” it stated.

The IPMAN scribe added, “ It’s on record that President Buhari in his first tenure as the senior minister of petroleum, together with the outgoing NNPC boss, Maikanti Kachalla Baru, have brought many changes in the management of the oil wealth and the administration of fuel subsidy. Now it is time to consolidate on the achievements in the sector and brings more innovations in the oil and gas sector.”

He said Kyari as a professional crude oil marketer would also have the support of seven other professionals appointed by President Buhari as chief operating officers of the NNPC key business units.

He said the national headquarters of IPMAN was in happy mood since the appointment of key officers in the NNPC and would continue to offer all the necessary support for the new management to succeed.

“As the biggest distributor of white products in the country with over 10,000 petrol stations nationwide, IPMAN assured the new management of the NNPC that we are ready to work with you to make your vision and realisable,” he added.

Until his new appointment, Kyari, a geologist, was group general manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division of NNPC and also doubled, since May 13, 2018, as Nigeria’s national representative to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.

