JUST-IN: Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor, Steps Down

Published

1 min ago

on

Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), says he has decided to step aside from the pulpit of the church.

In a statement released on Monday, he said the move was the advice of his mentors.

Fatoyinbo had been in the news since Friday when Busola Dakolo, a celebrity photographer and wife of Timi Dakolo, Nigerian musician, accused him of raping her when she was 16 going on 17.

“I have taken time to pray and seek spiritual counsel from Christian leaders around the world who feel very concerned about the ongoing reports in the media,” the statement read.

“I have solicited their guidance on actions I should take that is honouring to our Lord Jesus Christ and the work he has called me to do.

“Drawing from their counsel and that of the leadership of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly and owing to my love for God’s work and the sacred honour of my calling, I have decided to take a leave of absence from the pulpit of the church.

“This step enables me to submit to the concerns of my spiritual mentors as they consider all the issues that have been raised against me.

“Though I do not understand all that is happening, I trust the Lord to lead and guide me one step at a time.”

 

JUST-IN: Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor, Steps Down

MOST POPULAR

