FOOTBALL
Juventus Confirm Pellegrini-Spinazzola Swap Deal With Roma
Luca Pellegrini has completed his switch from Roma to Serie A rivals Juventus in a deal that sends Leonardo Spinazzola the opposite direction.
The 20-year-old left-back passed a medical on Sunday and has agreed terms on a four-year deal.
Juve announced a fee of €22m will be paid to Roma over the course of three years for Pellegrini, with the transfer of Spinazzola to cost Roma €29.5m across the same period.
Pellegrini made 12 appearances on loan at Cagliari during the second half of 2018-19 and will now compete against Alex Sandro for a starting spot at Allianz Stadium.
The young defender is yet to make an appearance for the senior national team, and has appeared just twice for the under 21 side, but is highly rated by Juventus and will hope to progress to the first team soon.
Italy international Spinazzola was loaned out seven times by the Bianconeri and leaves having played 10 Serie A games across his seven years in Turin, all coming last season.
In the previous two campaigns, however, Spinazzola had a far more active role, albeit with a different club.
He spent two years with Atalanta, helping them into the European spots of Serie A, and his old side recently qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history in the 2018-19 season.
The 26-year-old full back has made seven appearances for his national team, the most recent of which came just a few months ago, and he will be hoping that a transfer to a new club can further aid his reintegration into the national set up, led by former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini.
At Roma he could be considered a possible replacement for the Inter-linked Alessandro Florenzi.
Juventus now seem set to turn their attention to finally securing the services of highly rated Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, having already brought in Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey and secured a medical for Adrien Rabiot ahead of a likely free transfer from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.
Discussions have been ongoing between de Ligt and a number of top European clubs, but Juventus are currently in the driving seat in negotiations, as reported by Goal .
