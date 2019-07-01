Connect with us
Kellogg Commended For Touching Lives Of Nigerian Child

Published

1 min ago

on

Kellogg Tolaram Nigeria, makers of breakfast cereal, has been commended for touching the lives of the ordinary Nigerian child.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony of the Kellogg’s Superstars awards to the 50 young winners, majority of whom were invited to Lagos along with their parents at the weekend, director-general, Lagos Ministry of Education, Mrs Ronke Soyombo, said “I want to specifically pour encomium on the directors of Kellogg’s Tolaram. They are imbued with rare foresight aimed particularly at making the whole child, by not rewarding pupils through scholarships but by also investing heavily in educational infrastructure, educational partnerships, literacy commitment and all other primary needs that ensures brighter opportunities for the Nigerian child.

“It is crystal clear that Kellogg’s Tolaram essay competition and reward initiative was borne out of passion and will no doubt contribute to the ever-expanding educational status of Lagos State and Nigeria.”

Kellogg’s Superstars contest is a school-based essay writing competition designed for primary school pupils to sharpen their writing skills while also bringing out the creative uniqueness in them.

According to the company, the contest which began in March 2019, reached out to more than 1.8 million pupils at approximately 12,000 schools across Rivers, Lagos and Oyo State; these students were tasked to exhibit their writing talent on the topic “what makes you a Kellogg’s superstar”, after which 50 outstanding pupils emerged.

The major highlight of the ceremony was when the young Kellogg’s superstars read through their essays to the audience which comprised of the parents, representatives of their schools, representatives of the Ministry of education, National Association of Private Schools and the Press and an honourable member of the House of Representatives.

Also speaking at the event was the president, National Association Of Private Schools (NAPPS), Lagos State Chapter, Mr. Wasiu Adumadeyin, who stated that the impact is certainly far reaching on the economy when corporate organizations get involved in educational support especially at this elementary stage where foundation becomes undeniably important. He also pledged unflinching support of the association for any organization as such that is geared towards promoting a better tomorrow for the Nigerian future leaders.

According to the General Manager, Kellogg Tolaram, Mrs. Vani Malik, who spoke on the premise of the speech delivered by the Honourable House of Assembly Member, Hon. Mrs. Tolu Akande- Sadipe, presently the society is still battling with the challenge of a substantial population of primary school pupils who are out of school, Vani however, confirmed this challenge was one the major rationale which brought about the concept of the Kellogg’s Superstars scholarship by way of the brand contributing its quota to the economic growth of Nigeria.

 

