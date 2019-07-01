NEWS
LASG Set To Rehabilitate Dilapidated Public Schools
UNICEF Reintroduces Child Protection Programme In Kaduna
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Monday said that it has reintroduced child protection programme in Kaduna state to...
The Lagos State Government on Monday said it was set to embark on massive rehabilitation of some dilapidated public schools...
UBEC Rates Kwara Lowest On Performance Chart
The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has ranked Kwara the lowest among states on the chart of UBEC Matching Grant...
PenCom Urges State Governments To Adopt Contributory Pension Scheme
The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has urged state governments to adopt the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for their workers. PenCom’s...
Beauty Queen Takes Advocacy Against Drug Abuse To FCT Schools
…Tasks govt on provision of rehabilitation centers Miss Indigenous Africa (2018/2019) Beauty Queen, Mary Onokome Obadofin, has taken campaign against...
You Must Be Investigated In Spite Stepping Down, Lawyers Tell COZA Pastor
The Coalition of Public Interests Lawyers and Advocates (COPA) on Monday urged Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo,...
FG Pays N135BN Outstanding Tax Liabilities Owed By MDAs
The Federal Government says it has paid N135 billion of all outstanding PAYE tax liabilities owed by Federal Ministries, Departments...
- NEWS20 hours ago
Catholic Church Attack: Three Suspects Arrested As Kaduna Govt Orders Investigation
- NEWS10 hours ago
Governor Tambuwal Leads As Okowa, Wike, Ikpeazu, Fayemi, Abubakar In Close Race For 2019 Peace Achievers Awards
- NEWS20 hours ago
Ruga Settlements Not Only For Fulani Herders- Presidency
- METRO6 hours ago
JUST-IN: Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor, Steps Down
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Repentant Bandits Surrender 216 Rifles In Zamfara
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Intense Lobbying For House Leader As Reps Resume Tomorrow
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Diezanigate: INEC Deputy Director Gets 6-year Jail Term
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Atiku Files N2.5bn Suit Against PMB’s Aide, Onochie