‘Less than 6,000 Primary Healthcare Centers Working Effectively’

A Report released by the Off-Grid Renewable Project, Under the Sustainable Nigeria Programme, has revealed that less than 6,000 of the entire 30,000 primary healthcare centers (PHCs) in Nigeria are working effectively.

The Report released during a high level multi stakeholder solution driven event in Abuja on Monday followed the release of the Report titled ‘improving access to Clean Reliable Energy for Primary Health Care Centres in Nigeria; Situation Analysis of PHCs in the Federal Capital Territory’ is published by Heinrich Boell Stiftung Nigeria.

The Report which had explored the energy situation in the primary healthcare centres in the FCT confirmed the deplorable conditions of many PHCs facilities in Nigeria and noted the general lack of regular and reliable energy to power the PHC facilities.

The Report in its findings stated that the optimum functionality of health centers and hospitals is tied to their access to steady affordable energy and that public funding of health care delivery systems in Nigeria was generally poor.

It further noted that PHCs funding has always been disadvantaged in resources allocations within the health sector in spite of the fact that PHCS have been identified as the best way for delivering cost effective efficient, quality, accessible and affordable health services to a wider proportion of the population.

The Report also noted low funding for powering the PHCs in the FCT, disconnection of many PHCs by distribution companies as a result of none payment of electricity bills among others.

The Report in its recommendations called for increased budgetary allocations to the health sector and specifically to PHCS, noting that if designated authorities can provide basic infrastructures and amenities at the PHCs, health care service delivery will be exceptional

The Report further called on the government to plug existing security gaps and improve infrastructure before installing new equipment and solar power systems as otherwise, efforts made to improve health facilities and health service deliveries will be futile.

The Report further stressed the need to pass the FCT PHCDB bill to make the FCT eligible to access the one per cent consolidated fund for basic health. It further advocated that all PHCs connected to distribution networks of electricity should be immediately metered and those disconnected should immediately be connected.

It further stressed that ‘to address the poor and inadequate refrigeration facilities in the FCT and the country at large, medical association boards, civil society organisations and other stakeholders should collaboratively work hard to appeal to and demand from local governments councils, state governments and politicians at federal levels to support and provide a coal chain system for effective and efficient health care delivery as well as working solar PVs’.

In the Report FACTSHEET titled ‘Improving Health Care Delivery in Nigeria, A Case for Clean Reliable Energy noted that PHCs are forgotten in electrification programmes, while noting that electricity is very important to PHCs for providing water, temperature control for medicines/vaccines storage, basic lighting, clinical processes and ventilation among others

The FACTSHEEET made available to LEADERSHIP, stated that even when 1 in every 13 pregnant Nigerian women is most likely to die during pregnancy and childbirth, and 2300 under five children die every single day to avoidable deaths, PHCs continue to be neglected by the governments (FG, States and Local Governments)

The FACTSHEET revealed that a 2018 report by HBS showed that 57% of the PHCs surveyed are connected to an unreliable and unstable national grid (they only get electricity for less than 5 hours a day and have to source for electricity from other alternatives). The remaining 43% of the surveyed primary health care centers on the other hand are not connected to the national grid and thus they depend on an alternative energy source of power or remain without electricity.

The Report revealed that electricity from the grid is unreliable to the point that 59% of the PHCs that depends on the grid for electricity cannot tell when electricity will be available and as such depend on dirty noisy unreliable and expensive energy sources for lighting at night.