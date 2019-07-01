Makinde Laments N150bn Oyo Debt Profile

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has lamented the N150 billion debt profile of the state, threatening that his administration will not hesitate to expose some of the sharp practices of the last administration led by Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

The governor while speaking on a radio interview organised to mark his first 30 days in office, revealed that the debts include both foreign and domestic debts.

According to him, his administration is still looking into the state’s accounts and has found out that some of the purposes for which the debts were incurred are questionable.

He said his government will look into those deals and ensure that those who have questions to answer do so.

Makinde said people might occupy Ajimobi’s house if he reveals his atrocities as governor and threatened to reveal how the administration of former governor allegedly ran the state into debt if he and his All Progressives Congress, (APC)continue ‘disturbing my administration’.

“My administration may be forced to put their books out if they don’t stop disturbing our administration. The people of the state may occupy Ajimobi’s house if I start revealing atrocities he committed in office, Ajimobi awarded road for N2 billion per kilometer”, he said.

On salary payment, he noted that “workers deserve their wages within 24 hours of my assumption of office, I signed off May salary. We will not toy with the welfare of workers. Training and retraining will be prioritized. All promotions will be backed up by letters and the necessary emoluments. Workers will be motivated under this administration.

“The last APC administration bought brand new vehicles for the former Head of service in February 2019 and went away with them in May, leaving the new Head of Service without official vehicles.

Speaking on the proscribed National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW, he threatened to jail any member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW)who disturbs public peace.