NEWS
Makinde Laments N150bn Oyo Debt Profile
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has lamented the N150 billion debt profile of the state, threatening that his administration will not hesitate to expose some of the sharp practices of the last administration led by Senator Abiola Ajimobi.
The governor while speaking on a radio interview organised to mark his first 30 days in office, revealed that the debts include both foreign and domestic debts.
According to him, his administration is still looking into the state’s accounts and has found out that some of the purposes for which the debts were incurred are questionable.
He said his government will look into those deals and ensure that those who have questions to answer do so.
Makinde said people might occupy Ajimobi’s house if he reveals his atrocities as governor and threatened to reveal how the administration of former governor allegedly ran the state into debt if he and his All Progressives Congress, (APC)continue ‘disturbing my administration’.
“My administration may be forced to put their books out if they don’t stop disturbing our administration. The people of the state may occupy Ajimobi’s house if I start revealing atrocities he committed in office, Ajimobi awarded road for N2 billion per kilometer”, he said.
On salary payment, he noted that “workers deserve their wages within 24 hours of my assumption of office, I signed off May salary. We will not toy with the welfare of workers. Training and retraining will be prioritized. All promotions will be backed up by letters and the necessary emoluments. Workers will be motivated under this administration.
“The last APC administration bought brand new vehicles for the former Head of service in February 2019 and went away with them in May, leaving the new Head of Service without official vehicles.
Speaking on the proscribed National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW, he threatened to jail any member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW)who disturbs public peace.
MOST READ
Makinde Laments N150bn Oyo Debt Profile
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has lamented the N150 billion debt profile of the state, threatening that his administration will...
Afreximbank To Inaugurate $40bn Africa Payment Platform
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) will launch its new Pan-African Payment and Settlement (PAPS) Platform at the African Union (AU)...
Insincere Political Leadership, Cause Of Insecurity In Niger Delta – Abe
former Senator representing Rivers South-East district in the National Assembly, Magnus Ngei Abe, has blamed the insincerity of the...
Waiting For Lalong’s Cabinet
As stakeholders await the unveiling of Governor Simon Lalong’s cabinet in Plateau State, ACHOR ABIMAJE, captures the raging intrigues Governor...
Sultan Warns Against Giving Security Challenges Ethnic Colouration
The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has...
Atiku Files N2.5bn Suit Against PMB’s Aide, Onochie
Former Vice-President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has filed...
Repentant Bandits Surrender 216 Rifles In Zamfara
Repentant bandits in Zamfara State have surrendered a total of 216 rifles mostly AK-47 to the authorities. The state government...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS13 hours ago
ECOWAS Adopts ECO As Name Of Single Currency
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
My Daughter Didn’t Kill Herself, Mother Of Uniben Student Cries Out
- SPORTS21 hours ago
AFCON 2019: Senate President Lawan Heads FG Delegation
- COLUMNS22 hours ago
Decorum Lost Between An Aisle And A Window Seat
- SPORTS21 hours ago
Super Eagles Eye AFCON History Against Madagascar
- NEWS6 hours ago
Catholic Church Attack: Three Suspects Arrested As Kaduna Govt Orders Investigation
- NEWS12 hours ago
Return My Virginity If You Want Divorce, Wife Tells Husband
- NEWS13 hours ago
Embattled COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo Cancels Upcoming Programme As Protests Gain Ground