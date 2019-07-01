FOOTBALL
Man Utd To Face Rivals City In Women’s Super League Match
Manchester United have been handed a clash with local rivals Manchester City in their first ever Women’s Super League fixture.
Casey Stoney’s side won the Women’s Championship at the first time of asking last term, finishing nine points clear of second-placed Tottenham to earn a place in the top tier.
United has already made great strides forward despite only being formed a year ago and they are now set to experience a first Manchester Derby on September 8.
City finished second in the Super League back in May, with seven points separating them and eventual champions Arsenal.
Nick Cushing’s side only lost one game all year, but five draws ultimately saw them miss out on silverware.
United, meanwhile, won 18 of their 20 fixtures in the Championship, under the tutelage of former England international Stoney.
They will be expected to compete at the top end of the Super League table after an impressive debut campaign, but Arsenal will start as favourites to retain their crown.
The Gunners will open their 2019-20 season at home to West Ham, while arch-rivals Spurs travel to Chelsea after joining United in promotion from the Championship.
Other notable opening weekend fixtures include Birmingham City’s clash with Everton, Reading’s trip to Liverpool and Brighton versus Bristol City.
The women’s game has been thrust into the limelight this summer at the 2019 World Cup in France, which has seen England reach the semi-finals.
United duo Alex Greenwood and Abbie McManus have played starring roles alongside City’s Jill Scott, Ellen White and Steph Houghton, but they will be pitted against each other later in the year.
Should England beat the USA on Tuesday, they will earn a place in the final against either the Netherlands or Sweden on July 7.
The players will then have limited time off before returning home and beginning preparations for next season, which promises to be the biggest yet for women’s football at club level.
