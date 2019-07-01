Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

Naira Closes N359 To Dollar At Parallel Market

Published

1 min ago

on

The naira on Monday traded at N359 to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos.

The pound sterling and the euro exchanged at N462 and N407, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira was sold at N360 to the dollar, while the pound sterling and the euro closed at N462 and N407, respectively.

Trading at the investors window saw the naira closing at N360.57 as market turnover stood at 320 million dollars.

The naira traded at N306.95 at the official CBN window.

Meanwhile, the investors window recorded 29.6 billion dollars turnover in the first quarter of 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CBN continued its interventions at the foreign exchange market by injecting 242.04 million dollars into the retail secondary market on June 28. (NAN)

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Obaseki Is A Man Of Destiny With Capacity To Transform Edo, Says Shaibu

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, has described Governor Godwin Obaseki as a man of destiny...
NEWS5 mins ago

Senator Shehu Sani Empowers 150 Constituents With Working Tools

Immediate past Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Senator Shehu Sani has  distributed 50 pumbing machines, 50 grinding machines...
NEWS7 mins ago

‘UNICEF Reintroduces Child Protection Programme In Kaduna’

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that it has reintroduced child protection programme in Kaduna state to promote...
NEWS13 mins ago

Gbajabiamila charges FG on early Submission of 2020 MTEF, Budget

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has called on the executive arm to stick to the timetable for...
Nigerian singer TY Bello Nigerian singer TY Bello
NEWS20 mins ago

I’m Also Victim Of Sexual Abuse – TY Bello

Nigerian popular musician TY Bello, has added her voice to the ongoing debate on rape following the allegation leveled against...
CRIME22 mins ago

Police Begin Manhunt On Perpetrators Killers Of Offices In Bayelsa

After the attack on Agudama Ekpetiama Police station, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, by unknown gunmen, in the early hours of Monday,...
POLITICS27 mins ago

Ahmadu Ali’s Son Joins Kogi Governorship Race

A businessman and member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Nasirudeen Ali, says Kogi State deserves a different...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: