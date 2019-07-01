Naira Closes N359 To Dollar At Parallel Market

The naira on Monday traded at N359 to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos.

The pound sterling and the euro exchanged at N462 and N407, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira was sold at N360 to the dollar, while the pound sterling and the euro closed at N462 and N407, respectively.

Trading at the investors window saw the naira closing at N360.57 as market turnover stood at 320 million dollars.

The naira traded at N306.95 at the official CBN window.

Meanwhile, the investors window recorded 29.6 billion dollars turnover in the first quarter of 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CBN continued its interventions at the foreign exchange market by injecting 242.04 million dollars into the retail secondary market on June 28. (NAN)