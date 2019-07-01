NEWS
NASME To Formulate Archives For Medium And Small Enterprises In Kebbi
The Nigerian Association for Small and Medium Enterprise (NASME) has planned to develop an archive that will contain the list and details of small and medium enterprises in Kebbi State.
This was disclosed to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi by the State Chairman of the association, Alhaji Nura Bello during the commemoration of 2019 World Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Day at the Presidential Banquet Hall in Birnin Kebbi.
He said the motive of compiling the list and details of all micro, small and medium enterprises in Kebbi state under one modular system was aimed at providing easy access information on micro, small and medium businesses in the state and acceleration of easy access to funds from CBN and other commercial banks so that such enterprises can promote and develop their activities.
”We want a situation whereby anybody, any bank coming to Kebbi can have easy access to genuine micro, small and medium enterprises in the state.
“What we are going to do is to first of all identify all stakeholders like SMEDAN, NASSI, Traders association and Ministry of Commerce to collaborate with them on the issue.
“There is a lot of money out there for micro businesses to access but due to information gap such an opportunity is wasted”, he said.
Bello also added that NASME would also join hands with other stakeholders to build the capacity of entrepreneurs on how to run a successful business and serve as a link between small and medium enterprises and financial institutions like the CBN, BOI, BOA etc.
He opined that one of the best way of fighting poverty is for government to empower micro, small and medium enterprises.
He urged individuals to embrace economic activities for family sustenance and wellbeing.
In a similar development, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), on Thursday advocated for the establishment of a Development Bank for micro, small and medium enterprises in the country
The Director General of SMEDAN, Dikko Radda said that small businesses were pivotal to the development of any nation.
Radda, represented by the State Manager of the organisation in Kebbi, Alhaji Abdulkarim Ibrahim, said the agency was emphasizing the need for the establishment of Development Banks to address the funding challenges confronting MSMEs in Nigeria.
“A MSMEs Development Bank is a robust and a one stop development finance institution mandated to nurture and meet the funding and business growth needs of MSMEs” he said
