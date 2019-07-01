‘New Technologies Requiwred To Resolve Nigeria’s Power Crisis’

The numerous challenges facing the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) has been attributed to the failure of industry operators to deploy adequate technology to tackle them.

Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Prof. James Momoh, disclosed this at the weekend while delivering convocation lecture at the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), Abuja.

Presenting the Lecture titled: “Reform of the Power Sector in Nigeria,” Momoh noted that the privatisation of the power sector was based more on policy initiatives that were not well researched to proffer solutions to the challenges in the sector.

According to him, the government’s inability to meet the funding requirements of the sector in view of competing needs, necessitated the privatisation of the sector.

He added that the privatisation program was intended to create enabling environment to attract private sector finance to fund investments in new and existing infrastructure in the sector among other objectives.

Momoh noted that despite the privatisation, remarkable progress has not been made due to the numerous challenges that continue to plague all the sub-sectors of the industry. He noted that every sub-sector from the generation companies (GenCos), government – owned Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the distribution companies (DisCos) have failed to perform optimally due to various issues.

The NERC chairman identified one of the major challenges facing the power sector as the national grid supply system.

He stated that the system has led to huge loss of power during transmission, while those who generate such power expects payment. “The one grid, one nation system, is inimical to the growth of the sector, we are thinking of a situation where the load will determine generation,” he said.

He listed other challenges to include, poor infrastructure, limited investment, weak distribution network, fragile transmission network, stranded generation, gas shortage, limited enforcement, poor service, depressed tariffs, inactive contract, payment default, liquidity crisis and lack of meters.

According to him, the industry needs a new paradigm shift that would lead to total optimisation of the sector, stressing that block-chain technology has to play a prominent role in the process.

“The critical technologies needed to support total optimisation of the grid of tomorrow includes, renewable energies: storage and control; power electronic- new power electronics, motors and fuel flexibility; automation functions for distribution networks; cyber secured communication system; intelligent distribution generation; and end-user load profile optimisation,” he said.