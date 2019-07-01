Nobody Will Takeover Your Lands, Fayemi Assures Ekiti People

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has assured the people of the state that nobody would take over their lands for any reason.

He also restated the commitment of the state government to provide adequate security in all communities across the State.

The governor spoke on Monday during his visit to Orin Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state on the murder of Mr. Sunday Ilori, a hunter who was reportedly killed at the weekend by some suspected herdsmen in the community.

While addressing the leaders and residents of the community during the condolence visit, Governor Fayemi urged the people to collaborate with government and security agencies by providing information on suspicious movements and activities in their areas.

He added that a collaborative efforts by all security stakeholders in the state would help rid the state of banditry and other forms of criminal activities.

The Governor also directed that a police post be provided near the farm settlement and that security patrol be stepped up in the town to forestall any form of insecurity in the area.

He also tasked security agencies to fish out the culprits and ensure that they face the maximum wrath of the law.

“Whoever violates the law and is caught in the act will face the wrath of the law whether he is Yoruba, Fulani, Tiv or whichever tribe the person may come from. Anybody who commits crime will not go scot free. If we don’t give the security agents around us adequate information, it will be difficult to arrest and prosecute such an offender. That is why there is need for us all to collaborate. We must play our own roles too and inform the appropriate security personnel.” Fayemi said.

The governor added that, “We have youths, hunters and Peace Corps who should collaborate with security agents. We cannot relocate Orin to another place for any reason. Government will provide adequate security in this community so that everyone can ply their trades without fear.

“This is your land. As the governor, I have authority over all the land in the state and I am assuring you that no one will take your land from you for any purpose.”, he said.

While reacting to a revelation that the murder culprits were bandits who tried to cart away some government property at the farm settlement, Fayemi said the settlement had become an abode for the bandits because it was left untended since 2014.

The governor disclosed plans to revive the farm settlement and construct a road linking the farm settlement with the College of Agric and Technology, Isan Ekiti as a way of making the settlement active and useful to the College.

Earlier, the daughter of the deceased, Mrs Olanike Akinwumi had narrated how the incident happened; maintaining that her father did not go hunting when he was killed in the farm.

According to her, the deceased went to the farm early in the morning in response to a call that some bandits were in the farm settlement and was thereafter killed there.

During the condolence visit, community leaders tabled a number of requests before the governor ranging from the resuscitation of the farm settlement to setting up a police post in the community.