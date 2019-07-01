NYCN, Lawyers, Others Commend INEC Over 2019 Election

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) as well various youths groups and some lawyers under the auspices of the Lawyers United for Democracy have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the conduct of the 2019 elections, stressing that the election was an improvement on the 2015 exercise.

The groups also include Arewa Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Youth Movement, Niger Delta Youth Council, Oduduwa Youth Council and other ethnic youth leaders..

The various groups said INEC deserves commendation for navigating through the elections inspite of the circumstances and laws under which the elections were conducted.

They said the accreditation system of the 2019 general elections, deployment of materials to Polling Centres by INEC deserves commendations, while it also condemned the attack on INEC staff by thugs loyal to politicians.

In a communique signed at the end a national summit which reviewed the conduct of the 2019 general elections, the various groups commended those who lost in the elections but have approached the several Election Petitions Tribunals for taking the right steps and for not taking the laws into their own hands.

The communique was jointly signed by President Oduduwa Youth Council; President, Ohanaeze Youth Movement; President National Youth Council of Nigeria; president, Middle Belt Youth Council; President

Niger Delta Council of Youths.

The Summit says it welcomes the ongoing reforms by the Commission aimed at improving the quality of elections in Nigeria, even as it urged urging the National Assembly to expedite action on the electoral bill.

“Due to noticeable lapses in our electoral laws, the Summit demands that the National Assembly immediately transmits the Electoral Act Amendment Bill to the President who we urge to immediately sign same into law. The Summit is of the view that these processes should be completed in good time for the implementation to begin during the forthcoming Bayelsa and Kogi states Governorship election,” the communique read.

The Summit further proposed that elections in the country should be held in a single day as a solution to a myriad of election problems including manipulation of result sheets, ballot box snatching, voter suppression etc will be reduced.

The Summit raised concern over security lapses and role of security agents in the 2019 elections and demands that there must be investigations into some of the incidents of electoral malpractice that occurred in states such as Lagos, Rivers and Kano.

The communique reads further, “The Summit resolved to condemn the role of Nigerian politicians as the most potent threat to our democracy and electoral system. We also came to an informed conclusion that Nigerian politicians are the greatest threats to the Nigerian democracy.

Vote buying is done by politicians, forcing of Returning Officers to declare results is done by politicians, politicians deploy thugs and compromise security personnel. Nigerian politics is now tilting towards granting access to public office holders to our common patrimony and no longer for service. Nigerian politicians must learn to play by the rules and allow the will of the people to prevail during elections.

“The Summit demands for the setting up of Electoral Offences Tribunal to that persons in criminal breach of our country’s electoral laws will be sanctioned and to serve as deterrent to others.

“The Summit resolves that it will continue to engage with all stakeholders in the country to improve our electoral system and also security of lives and property in the country.”

Meanwhile, the Summit expressed concern over what it described as the worsening security situation in the country.

The communique stated that “The nefarious activities of the Boko Haram, bandits and kidnappers is a cause of serious concern to citizens and the Summit urges the Federal Government to tame the menace of these criminal immediately and bring the situation under control.”