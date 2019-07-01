NEWS
Obaseki Is A Man Of Destiny With Capacity To Transform Edo, Says Shaibu
The Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, has described Governor Godwin Obaseki as a man of destiny with the capacity to transform the fortunes of the state.
Shaibu gave the remarks on Monday at a thanksgiving service in celebration of the governor’s birthday, at the Government House Chapel, in Benin City.
The deputy governor said the governor has continued to live up to the confidence reposed in him, adding, “I join everybody in wishing the governor, my elder brother, a happy birthday. Governor Godwin Obaseki is a man of destiny, who God has chosen as the right person to be the governor at this time.”
He said during the 2016 Edo gubernatorial election, the then governor of the state and current National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, decided to support his successor because he knew Obaseki has the needed capacity to transform the state’s economy in view of the economic melt-down at the time.
“We thank God that the governor did not disappoint us and Edo people are singing his praises based on his developmental strides,” Shaibu added.
In a homily, Venerable David Egbenusi, said God will have mercy on whom he chooses to have mercy on, adding that Governor Obaseki may not have been the best candidate during the Edo 2016 gubernatorial election, but God chose him to be governor because God shows mercies on whom he wants.
He stressed the need for humans to show mercy on their kind, noting that “blessed are the merciful for they shall obtain mercy.
Other top government officials at the service include Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq.; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Taiwo Akerele; Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye; Chairmen of local government councils; permanent secretaries and directors, among others.
