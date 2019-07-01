Others
Ojumole Well 1 Fire Has Been Put Out – Chevron
Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the joint venture (JV) between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and CNL (NNPC/CNL JV), has said that the fire at the Ojumole Well No. 1 has been safely put out.
Ojumole field is in NNPC/CNL JV’s Western Niger Delta area of operations.
In a statement to Leadership signed by CNL, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, it stated that “accredited independent environmental consultants have been continuously monitoring the environment since the incident occurred with support from regulatory agencies. In addition, CNL employees are on site and normal activities are ongoing in the area.”
In his words “CNL is currently diligently working on all the requisite post-incident activities, which will be consistent with the relevant environmental laws, regulations and guidelines”
Esimaje reiterated CNL’s commitment to protecting people and the environment, emphasizing that CNL places the highest priority on the health and safety of communities neighbouring its areas of operation, its workforce and the protection of the environment and its assets. “We continue to conduct our operations safely, reliably and efficiently, with utmost consideration for protection of people and the environment,” he remarked.
The statement further thanked all the stakeholders including the neighbouring communities, Ondo and Delta State governments, regulatory authorities and security agencies that worked with the NNPC/CNL JV to ensure that the fire incident caused by third party interference, was safely put out.
MOST READ
COZA: Buhari’s Aide, Onochie Urges Police To Investigate Biodun Fatoyinbo
President Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has charged the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the Senior Pastor...
Amnesty Office Partners NBTI To Boost Food Production
Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) is partnering with National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) to improve quality and certification of agricultural...
JUST-IN: Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor, Steps Down
Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), says he has decided to step aside from...
Buhari Condoles With NGE Over Death Of Deputy President
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Deputy President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) Malam...
Group Charges U.S. On Nigerian Politicians Heating Up Polity
The Democracy Vanguard of Nigerians in Diaspora has urged the United States to revoke visa of Nigerian politicians who heat...
SEC Urges Investors Of Defunct Skye Bank To Claim Their Dividends
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has reiterated its earlier directives to shareholders of the defunct Skye Bank to claim their...
2019 Hajj: Civil Society Raises C’tee For Hadaya Processes
Independent Hajj Reporters, a civil society organisation that monitors and reports hajj/Umrah activities has constituted a five-man committee that will...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS22 hours ago
ECOWAS Adopts ECO As Name Of Single Currency
- NEWS15 hours ago
Catholic Church Attack: Three Suspects Arrested As Kaduna Govt Orders Investigation
- NEWS20 hours ago
Return My Virginity If You Want Divorce, Wife Tells Husband
- NEWS21 hours ago
Embattled COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo Cancels Upcoming Programme As Protests Gain Ground
- NEWS21 hours ago
Wole Soyinka Didn’t Respect Elders In His Own Days – Seun Kuti
- NEWS14 hours ago
Ruga Settlements Not Only For Fulani Herders- Presidency
- NEWS22 hours ago
Jonathan, Abdusalami, Others For Peace Award
- HEALTH21 hours ago
Corps Member Spends N.2m To Deworm 2,000 Children In Bida