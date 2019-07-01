Connect with us
Ojumole Well 1 Fire Has Been Put Out – Chevron

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the joint venture (JV) between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and CNL (NNPC/CNL JV), has said that the fire at the Ojumole Well No. 1 has been safely put out.

Ojumole field is in NNPC/CNL JV’s Western Niger Delta area of operations.

In a statement to Leadership signed by CNL, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, it stated that “accredited independent environmental consultants have been continuously monitoring the environment since the incident occurred with support from regulatory agencies. In addition, CNL employees are on site and normal activities are ongoing in the area.”

In his words “CNL is currently diligently working on all the requisite post-incident activities, which will be consistent with the relevant environmental laws, regulations and guidelines”

Esimaje reiterated CNL’s commitment to protecting people and the environment, emphasizing that CNL places the highest priority on the health and safety of communities neighbouring its areas of operation, its workforce and the protection of the environment and its assets. “We continue to conduct our operations safely, reliably and efficiently, with utmost consideration for protection of people and the environment,” he remarked.

The statement further thanked all the stakeholders including the neighbouring communities, Ondo and Delta State governments, regulatory authorities and security agencies that worked with the NNPC/CNL JV to ensure that the fire incident caused by third party interference, was safely put out.

