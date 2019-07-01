Oml 25: Host Communities Denies Agreeing To Gmou Shell For Platform’s Reopening

The host communities of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 25, Belema, Offoin-Ama and Ingeje communities in Kula Kingdom of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, have denied media reports that they have agreed to sign a Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) for the reopening of the closed oil platform.

The Rivers State government had issued a statement last Thursday, claiming that the host communities and oil giant, Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited (SPDC) had agreed to sign a GMoU for the opening of the OML 25 Flow Station, which was shut down by the communities close to two years ago.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, spokesman of the host communities, Alabo Fiala Okoye-Davies, accused the Rivers State government of collecting the sum of Five Million Dollars as bribe from SPDC, will the a promise to reopen the flow station.

Okoye-Davies, who is the Secretary of Belema Community Council of Chiefs, said it is obvious that the state government supports injustice, marginalization, enslavement and impoverishment of the host communities by the oil multinational company.

He stated that the current stand of the state government contradicts the position of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who publicly accused SPDC of being responsible for the crisis in most oil producing communities in the state.

Okoye-Davies said: “Our attention has been drawn to a false and misleading statement by the Rivers State Government claiming that the Host Communities of OML25 have agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with SPDC on July 1st 2019 with a view to re-open the Flow Station.

“It is disheartening and highly preposterous that the Rivers State Government could peddle such falsehood to hoodwink the unsuspecting public and please its new ally, Shell.

“It is most unfortunate that a state government that is suppose to concern itself with good governance would be this desperate to champion an illegal course to forcefully re-open an oil platform that was peacefully shutdown based on the legitimate grievances of the Host Communities.

“It is now very obvious that the Rivers State government supports injustice, marginalization, enslavement and impoverishment of the Host Communities by the oil multinational company contrary to a recent declaration by His Excellency that Shell is responsible for the crisis in most oil producing communities in the state.

“The Governor had also stated that Shell with its divide and rule tactics is the major culprit of non-implementation of GMOU with Host Communities.

“It is important we remind the Governor his exact words when he received officials of the Netherlands High Commission to Nigeria at the Government House during a courtesy call on Friday 10th May, 2019.

“It is surprising that a Governor who received commendation for standing by the truth as a result of his statement against Shell, would suddenly turn around to collude with the same company to oppose our common struggle for emancipation from the decades of injustice meted out on us by Shell.

“Furthermore, we were alarmed by the decision of the Governor to intervene in the protracted dispute between us and Shell which is already been handled by the Presidency and NNPC.

“It is worrisome that Shell and the Rivers State Government who both sent representatives to our meeting with the NNPC in Abuja on the 22nd of August 2017 to resolve the dispute, decided to meet with the wrong people at the Government House in Port-Harcourt to resolve a matter that is already been handled by the federal government.

“Shell’s General Manager, External Relations, Igo Weli cannot feign ignorance of the delegation of the Host Communities who were at the meeting with them.

“Inviting strangers, political allies of the Governor as well as some renegades from Kula to a meeting to resolve the lingering dispute leaving out the Host Communities who led the shutdown of the oil facility is the height of bias and insincerity on the part of the Rivers State government.

“As a lawyer His Excellency ought to know that State cannot adjudicate on such matter as it is on the Exclusive list of the Nigerian Constitution and not a state affair.

“Let it be also known that the Oko Royal House of Kula is the bonafide owner of Belema Community that gave the acreage to Shell to build the oil facility.

“In the light of the foregoing, we therefore disassociate ourselves from the outcome of the said meeting where the Host Communities purportedly agreed to sign an MOU on 1st of July 2019 with SPDC to re-open the oil facility.

“It should be noted that the Host Communities of OML25 known as the Belema Flow Station comprising Belema, Offoin-Ama and Ngeje were not part of that meeting and will never be part of any such meeting called by the Rivers State Government on this matter as it does not fall within the purview of the state government.

“It is our view that the Rivers State Government can only play advisory role on this matter and not to mediate or adjudicate on it.

“Similarly, we are also constrained to bring to the knowledge of the public the dangerous steps been taking by officials of the Rivers State Government to resolve the impasse surrounding the shutdown of OML25.”