NEWS
PenCom Urges State Governments To Adopt Contributory Pension Scheme
The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has urged state governments to adopt the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for their workers.
PenCom’s Head of Corporate Communication, Mr Peter Aghahowa, made the call during the verification for year 2020 retirees in Owerri on Monday.
Aghahowa lauded the Federal Government for remaining steadfast in its commitment to better living conditions for Nigeria’s retirees by establishing the scheme.
He called on the state governments to follow suit by setting up Pension Bureau.
He described the CPS as `a means to a better end’ adding that only states who subscribed to the scheme and issue a bond could access the over N9 trillion accumulated under the scheme.
Aghahowa listed some of the compliant states to include Edo, Lagos and Kaduna, stating that some states had yet to comply fully while others had yet to begin the process.
“The CPS enables workers to retire better and we must commend the Federal Government for remaining steadfast in the pursuit of better living conditions for our retirees.
“It is however, regrettable that some states are yet to establish the necessary legislative framework that would enable them to key into the system.
“We urge them to establish the administrative structure that will drive the implementation of CPS in the states to enable them to access the available funds and enable workers retire better,”.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pre-retirement verification centre in Owerri attends to some 1,200 to 1,500 prospective retirees from Imo, Abia and Ebonyi states, with 14 other centres spread across the federation.
MOST READ
PenCom Urges State Governments To Adopt Contributory Pension Scheme
The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has urged state governments to adopt the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for their workers. PenCom’s...
Beauty Queen Takes Advocacy Against Drug Abuse To FCT Schools
…Tasks govt on provision of rehabilitation centers Miss Indigenous Africa (2018/2019) Beauty Queen, Mary Onokome Obadofin, has taken campaign against...
You Must Be Investigated In Spite Stepping Down, Lawyers Tell COZA Pastor
The Coalition of Public Interests Lawyers and Advocates (COPA) on Monday urged Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo,...
FG Pays N135BN Outstanding Tax Liabilities Owed By MDAs
The Federal Government says it has paid N135 billion of all outstanding PAYE tax liabilities owed by Federal Ministries, Departments...
Ruga: Taraba Youths Protest Federal Govt. Proposed Plane, Call For Implementation Of Ranching In State.
The youths in Taraba state on Monday protested the proposed Ruga Settlement in some local government areas of Taraba state,...
50 Police Dead, 144 Wounded In Philippines’ War On Drugs
The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said over 50 policemen have died and 144 wounded since the Duterte administration...
Over 1,500 Kedco Staff Get Salary Increment
The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has increased the salaries of no fewer than 1, 500 of its...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS20 hours ago
Catholic Church Attack: Three Suspects Arrested As Kaduna Govt Orders Investigation
- NEWS10 hours ago
Governor Tambuwal Leads As Okowa, Wike, Ikpeazu, Fayemi, Abubakar In Close Race For 2019 Peace Achievers Awards
- NEWS20 hours ago
Ruga Settlements Not Only For Fulani Herders- Presidency
- METRO6 hours ago
JUST-IN: Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor, Steps Down
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Repentant Bandits Surrender 216 Rifles In Zamfara
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Intense Lobbying For House Leader As Reps Resume Tomorrow
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Diezanigate: INEC Deputy Director Gets 6-year Jail Term
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Atiku Files N2.5bn Suit Against PMB’s Aide, Onochie