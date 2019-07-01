Connect with us
Advertise With Us

COVER STORIES

Repentant Bandits Surrender 216 Rifles In Zamfara

Published

1 min ago

on

Repentant bandits in Zamfara State have surrendered a total of 216 rifles mostly AK-47 to the authorities. The state government which announced the cheering news yesterday in Gusau, said that the criminals had been terrorising innocent people in the state.

The director-general, Press Affairs to the Governor, Mr. Yusuf Idris, said that Governor Bello Matawalle, disclosed the bandits’ action when he received former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon at the Government House, Gusau on Saturday.

Idris, who issued a statement on the development in Gusau, yesterday, explained that most of the weapons were voluntarily returned to the government by repentant bandits who have embraced peace and denounced their bad habits.

The governor’s aide described the elder statesman’s visit to Zamfara as timely and sought for wise counsel from Gen. Gowon on the best ways to end banditry in the state.

According to Idris, “Matawalle maintained that Nigeria now needs more of his personality with the current situation of banditry, kidnapping and other heinous crimes in order to counsel the current leaders in handling of the terrible situation.”

Matawalle said that tapping from the wealth of Gowon’s experience as a General and former Head of State who fought for the corporate existence of the country would assist his administration positively on security intelligence and intervention.

On his government efforts to end the menace of armed banditry, the governor told Gowon that he has adopted various methods including the reconciliation of the people, which he noted, “are already yielding positive results as over 216 AK-47 rifles have been surrendered to the authorities by surrendering bandits.”

In his response, Gowon said that he was in the state for his “Nigeria Pray” initiative, to pray for an end to the violence in the North West zone and seek for God’s blessings and wisdom for the leaders to offer good governance as well as sustainable unity in the country.

Gen. Gowon who stated that Nigeria is a praying nation enjoined all the citizens of the state to continue to pray for peace and unity of the country and Zamfara.

The meeting was attended by the secretary to the state government (SSG), Bala Maru, the chief of staff, Government House, Col. Bala Mande, Senator Lawal Hassan Dan-Iya, Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Nasiru Magarya, among others.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

COVER STORIES1 min ago

Repentant Bandits Surrender 216 Rifles In Zamfara

Repentant bandits in Zamfara State have surrendered a total of 216 rifles mostly AK-47 to the authorities. The state government...
NEWS1 min ago

EFCC To Saraki: Media Campaign Won’t Stop Your Prosecution

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has said no amount of media campaign against its chairman, Ibrahim Magu, can...
NEWS4 mins ago

$2.1bn Malabu Scam: Adoke Files Fresh Suit To Stop Arrest

Justice Danladi Senchi of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court will today entertain an ex parte order by  former...
COVER STORIES4 mins ago

2 Dead, Many Missing In Lagos Boat Accident

At least two people have been confirmed dead, while three others were rescued in the passenger boat accident that occurred...
NEWS6 mins ago

Church Attack: Kaduna Govt Orders Investigation

The Kaduna State government yesterday commended the resilience of the congregation of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. The government explained that...
NEWS8 mins ago

DHQ Dismisses Video Purporting ISWAP Captured Borno Naval Base

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed a mischievous video footage circulating online by the Islamic State of West Africa Province...
COVER STORIES15 mins ago

Diezanigate: INEC Deputy Director Gets 6-year Jail Term

Justice Yusuf Birnin-Kudu of the Jigawa state High Court sitting in Gumel, on Friday, sentenced a Deputy Director of the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: