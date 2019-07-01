NEWS
Residents Cry To PMB, Sanwo-Olu Over Eviction
About 500 hundred residents/families of Victory Park Estate in Osapa London along Lekki Epe Expressway have called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state to rescue them from alleged plan by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to forcefully evict them from their properties.
It was gathered that the estate sitting on about 33 Hectares of land was developed by the landlords who bought the Victory Park Estate land as far back as 2003.
But while calling on Governor Sanwo-Olu and other relevant agencies to urgently intervene, Mr. Benjamin Atebe, who spoke on behalf of the residents, lamented that the authorities concerned have brought upon them untold hardship, anguish and pain due to a what he described as combination of corporate fraud, unbridled abuse of power and deliberately orchestrated inhuman treatment.
The residents who also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to call all the authorities concerned to order, accused some people of conniving with the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), some banks to evict them from their buildings after 16 years of living in the estate.
The landlords said they developed their houses after doing due legal diligence and confirming at the Lagos State Land registry that the title to the land is in the name of Knight Rook Limited.
He said:’’ We wish to state that categorically that the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), some banks, the Awosedo family, and the Police are all culpable in this gross act of human rights abuse which has seen people being forcefully evicted from their homes using the instrument of government (the police), and faceless thugs! Below are the facts of the matter to further corroborate our position.
