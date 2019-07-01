AGRICULTURE
Ruga: Taraba Youths Protest Federal Govt. Proposed Plane, Call For Implementation Of Ranching In State.
The youths in Taraba state on Monday protested the proposed Ruga Settlement in some local government areas of Taraba state, call on the state government to fully implement the Open Grazing Prohibition Law passed by the state house of assembly.
The youths who gathered at Jolly Nyame Stadium under the leadership of Comrade Udi Adamu, the chairman of the Nigerian Youths Council Taraba state chapter describe the propose Ruga settlement as a coined idea and misplacement of priority of the current poverty, insecurity, armed robbery, banditry, and increasing unemployment that is currently facing Nigeria.
Adamu said there is high suspicion on the scheme because if the benefits are quickly highlighted such as portable water, uninterrupted power supply, high employment, vast revenue, why is it that the scheme did not capture Katsina state the home of Mr. President.
He insisted that those behind the plane are aware of the long term risk involve in situating such settlement in their native domain and would not risk the potential future within their areas against their people.
The youths call on the governor of Taraba state to enforce the open grazing prohibition law 2017 for the sake of harmonious living among all the people of the state.
“Nigerians are too big to be fooled, let’s cement our relationships for the overall Nigerians rather than allow ungodly policies to divide and turn us to slaves in our blessed land. The youths insisted.
