Sen. Ndume Donates 9 Buses, 13 Tricycles, To NURTW

Sen. Ali Ndume on Monday donated nine buses and 13 tricycles to the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Borno to boost transportation and empower people of his senatorial district.

Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, made the donation when he received members of the union in Maiduguri.

He said that the gesture was to support drivers who lost their vehicles as a result of attacks by insurgents.

According to him, transportation is the pivot around which the wheel of every modern economy revolves.

“The support is timely to boost socio-economic activities, thereby enabling people and goods to move from one point to the other,’’ he said.

Receiving the vehicles, Mr Gambo Jire-Gunle, the NURTW Vice Chairman in the state lauded the lawmaker for the gesture.

Jire-Gunle said the vehicles would go a long way in alleviating the hardship of the people. (NAN)