Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Sen. Ndume Donates 9 Buses, 13 Tricycles, To NURTW

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Ali Ndume on Monday donated nine buses and 13 tricycles to the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Borno to boost transportation and empower people of his senatorial district.

Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, made the donation when he received members of the union in Maiduguri.

He said that the gesture was to support drivers who lost their vehicles as a result of attacks by insurgents.

According to him, transportation is the pivot around which the wheel of every modern economy revolves.

“The support is timely to boost socio-economic activities, thereby enabling people and goods to move from one point to the other,’’ he said.

Receiving the vehicles, Mr Gambo Jire-Gunle, the NURTW Vice Chairman in the state lauded the lawmaker for the gesture.

Jire-Gunle said the vehicles would go a long way in alleviating the hardship of the people. (NAN)

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Sen. Ndume Donates 9 Buses, 13 Tricycles, To NURTW

Sen. Ali Ndume on Monday donated nine buses and 13 tricycles to the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW)...
NEWS6 mins ago

Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of Funds Linked To Patience Jonahan

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday ordered the final forfeiture of the 8.4 million dollars and N7.4 billion...
Prison-bars-and-handcuffs Prison-bars-and-handcuffs
METRO10 mins ago

Stakeholders Advocate Building Of More Prisons

Stakeholders in the Administrative of Justice have called for the building of more prisons rather than talking about prison decongestion...
METRO12 mins ago

Alleged Homicide: Court Remands 2 Friends In Prison Custody

An FCT High Court on Monday ordered that two friends, be remanded in prison custody over alleged culpable homicide.  ...
WORLD33 mins ago

Hong Kong: Police And Protesters Clash On Handover Anniversary

Protesters in Hong Kong have damaged and breached part of the government’s Legislative Council (LegCo) building. Thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators...
NEWS39 mins ago

“I have caught my husband with women on our bed, dissolve our marriage,” woman begs court

A housewife, Mrs Edith Obieme, told an Igando Customary Court on Monday in Lagos to dissolve her marriage to Kingsley...
NEWS49 mins ago

2019 Hajj: Kwara Pilgrims Board Inoculates Over 2,000 Intending Pilgrims

The Kwara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Monday, concluded the inoculation and medical screening for over 2,000 intending pilgrims travelling...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: