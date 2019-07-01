‘UNICEF Reintroduces Child Protection Programme In Kaduna’

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that it has reintroduced child protection programme in Kaduna state to promote the protection of all children against violence.

Dr Zakari Adams, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Kaduna, who disclosed this at the opening of 2019 mid-year Review and Planning Meeting in Kaduna, added that the programme would also promote child rights.

Adams explained that the programme was moved to the Northeast in 2015 where child protection issues was on the increase and needed to be addressed.

He added that it was reintroduced to check violence against children which still occurs in homes, families, schools, communities and other places where children should feel safe.

He said that the child protection programme aimed at providing preventive and response interventions for children who were victims of, or at risk of violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation.

According to him, these could be achieved through strengthening the child protection system.

“The programme works across multiple levels and sectors to generate and analyse evidence for legal reform and increased public financing for children and designed quality age and gender specific services.

“The programme also work with key state ministries, departments and other partners to ensure that identified children facing protection risk receive integrated case management and referral to specialised service,” Adams said.

He explained that the review meeting was organised to look at progress made as against the target set, look at challenges, best practices and the way forward.

“UNICEF will continue to provide technical support to Kaduna state government to ensure that action plan are implemented to ensure adequate protection, growth and development of children,” he added.

Malam Salisu Lawal, Director, Development Aid Coordination of the state’s Planning and Budget Commission, commended UNICEF for the continued support.

Lawal reiterated the state’s commitment towards improving the conditions of women and children.