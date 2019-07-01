Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

US Consulate Trains Nigerian Youths On Drone Technology

Published

1 min ago

on

Drone Technology

United States Global Air-Drone Academy in an effort to impart Nigerian youths to be technologically savvy and innovative while enhancing their cognitive, critical thinking, and problem solving skills has commenced a workshop to train them on Drone technology.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day workshop in Lagos, Monday, Global Air Media’s co-founder, Eno Umoh, said, “teaching Nigerian youths about drone technology is an ideal tool to introduce them to the fundamentals of STEM. It is a fun way to help them develop their cognitive, problem solving and critical thinking skills.

“Drones are changing the world. From making agriculture more efficient, to aiding search-and-rescue operations, to delivering medicine to remote locations, the possibilities for drones to help make our world better are endless and I am glad that the U.S. Mission is able to play a role in building a better Nigeria by supporting this project”.

According to him, the United States Consulate-General is pleased to sponsor seminars and workshops by leaders in technological fields in both Nigeria and the United States who are actively advocating for increased education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics  everyone here cares about STEM and the main reason STEM is important is because: STEM education is one of the keys to any country’s economic success.

‘’Last year we inaugurated the Global Air Media workshops in Lagos. In recognition of the program’s success, we are repeating it this year,” he said.

Ambassador Symington opened the American Space in Yaba in 2017 and also pledged to expand the use of technology in Nigeria.

“We have since funded a number of projects to increase STEM education in different parts of the country.  We hosted RoboRAVE, a robotics education program across several locations in Nigeria in 2017 and 2018.  We funded the establishment of a technology hub in Lagos that provides technology training and mentoring for persons living with disabilities”.

“I will be holding about a dozen workshops including four build-a-drone programs for 144 high school students, Umoh added”.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

Drone Technology Drone Technology
NEWS1 min ago

US Consulate Trains Nigerian Youths On Drone Technology

United States Global Air-Drone Academy in an effort to impart Nigerian youths to be technologically savvy and innovative while enhancing...
NEWS17 mins ago

NDDC Unfair To Cross River – Gov Ayade

Cross River State governor, Senator Ben Ayade, has slammed the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for its unfair treatment of...
NEWS24 mins ago

8 Bodies Recovered From Lagos Boat Mishap

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Monday said it has so far recovered eight bodies comprising seven males...
Oba of Benin Palace entrance gate Oba of Benin Palace entrance gate
NEWS49 mins ago

Fake Chief Strip Naked For Impersonating Benin Royalty 

A member of the Ibiwe Society, Chief Okoro Idusere, has been stripped for parading himself as an Enogie (Duke) and...
NEWS1 hour ago

el-Rufai Visits Scene Of Attacked Catholic Church, Says Investigation Ongoing 

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has on Monday, visited St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Tudun-Wada, where the church altar was...
NEWS1 hour ago

Oyo Targets UNESCO Standard Of Education

The Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran has assured parents and guardians in the state that...
NEWS1 hour ago

Shehu Sani Empowers 150 Constituents With Working Tools

Immediate past Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Senator Shehu Sani on Monday distributed 50 pumping machines, 50 grinding...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: