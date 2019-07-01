US Consulate Trains Nigerian Youths On Drone Technology

United States Global Air-Drone Academy in an effort to impart Nigerian youths to be technologically savvy and innovative while enhancing their cognitive, critical thinking, and problem solving skills has commenced a workshop to train them on Drone technology.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day workshop in Lagos, Monday, Global Air Media’s co-founder, Eno Umoh, said, “teaching Nigerian youths about drone technology is an ideal tool to introduce them to the fundamentals of STEM. It is a fun way to help them develop their cognitive, problem solving and critical thinking skills.

“Drones are changing the world. From making agriculture more efficient, to aiding search-and-rescue operations, to delivering medicine to remote locations, the possibilities for drones to help make our world better are endless and I am glad that the U.S. Mission is able to play a role in building a better Nigeria by supporting this project”.

According to him, the United States Consulate-General is pleased to sponsor seminars and workshops by leaders in technological fields in both Nigeria and the United States who are actively advocating for increased education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics everyone here cares about STEM and the main reason STEM is important is because: STEM education is one of the keys to any country’s economic success.

‘’Last year we inaugurated the Global Air Media workshops in Lagos. In recognition of the program’s success, we are repeating it this year,” he said.

Ambassador Symington opened the American Space in Yaba in 2017 and also pledged to expand the use of technology in Nigeria.

“We have since funded a number of projects to increase STEM education in different parts of the country. We hosted RoboRAVE, a robotics education program across several locations in Nigeria in 2017 and 2018. We funded the establishment of a technology hub in Lagos that provides technology training and mentoring for persons living with disabilities”.

“I will be holding about a dozen workshops including four build-a-drone programs for 144 high school students, Umoh added”.